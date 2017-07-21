It is finally happening! After years of talking about it, updates and hope, Todd McFarlane is getting to make his Spawn movie. That's right, folks. McFarlane announced during San Diego Comic-Con that he has officially inked a deal with Blumhouse, the studio behind movies like Get Out, The Purge and Paranormal Activity, to produce the R-rated Spawn reboot.

As reported by Comicbook.com, Todd McFarlane took to Facebook in order to post a brief video confirming that he has inked a deal with Blumhouse for the Spawn movie and that it is going into production. It sounds like this could be on the fast track, which is great since this has been in the works for years at this point. Here is some of what McFarlane very excitedly had to say about the Spawn movie in his announcement.

"We just signed [studio head Jason Blum] yesterday, the ink is just dry. We've gone theoretical. No more theoretical. We're now making movies. We're going. Jason Blumhouse! Spawn! Badass! R! It's coming. Get ready for it. We're going into production."

Part of the problem in getting this Spawn movie going has been Todd McFarlane's very strict conditions. He wanted to write, produce and direct Spawn, which he says is going to be a $10 million supernatural horror movie, as opposed to your more standard comic book movie. He is getting his wish. A draft of the screenplay for the Spawn reboot is already finished and Blumhouse chief Jason Blum confirmed in a statement that McFarlane, who has never directed a movie before, is going to helm the movie.

"Having worked with many visionary directors, I think Todd's unique artistic talents will only add to his role as director of this film."

There was a Spawn movie made in 1997, but Todd McFarlane, as well as most critics and fans, absolutely loathe the adaptation. It didn't do particularly well at the box office and currently has an abysmal 18 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. McFarlane is determined not to let the same thing happen again and it sounds like Jason Blum is going to give him what he needs to execute his vision.

R-rated comic book movies, thanks to Logan and Deadpool, are a big deal right now. Not only that, but well-made horror movies are big with audiences right now as well. Spawn seems to check both of those boxes and Blumhouse knows how to make these kinds of movies. This seems like the perfect match for the Spawn Reboot. There is no word on a release date, casting or production timetable, but expect to hear a lot more about this in the near future. We will be sure to keep you up to date as any new details on the project are made available. You can check out Todd McFarlane's announcement video for yourself below.