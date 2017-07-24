Todd McFarlane shocked San Diego Comic-Con by officially announcing that his Spawn movie was finally happening after years of teasing. And now some more news has come down the wire straight from McFarlane himself. The main character is going to be Twitch and McFarlane is comparing the movie to Steven Spielberg's 1975 thriller Jaws. Blumhouse, the studio behind Get Out, The Purge, and Paranormal Activity is set to produce the movie under the strict conditions that McFarlane demanded. McFarlane will write, produce, and direct Spawn in an effort to avoid the disastrous 1997 adaptation.

While speaking to ComicBook.com, McFarlane revealed some more information about the highly anticipated return of Spawn to the big screen. He mentioned that some heavy hitters from Hollywood are really interested in the project while also revealing that Spawn won't be the main character. How can a Spawn movie work without him as the main character? McFarlane explains.

"There's two big roles in the script. There's obviously sort of Spawn himself, although in a weird way it's not the biggest role, and then there's the cop. The cop is this character Twitch who's been there since issue #1."

McFarlane went on to say that Twitch is based off of a character from the iconic Jaws movie and then proceeded to explain the parallels between the two movies. McFarlane had this to say.

"Twitch is the role in this one, and I sort of refer to him as my sheriff Brody, who is the sheriff in the Jaws movie. Although it was called Jaws, Jaws didn't really talk a lot in the movie, right? He just kind of showed up at the opportune time to make the movie worthwhile."

That is certainly an interesting approach for Spawn and it sounds like a perfect idea when one thinks about it. Especially considering that the movie is going to be in the supernatural horror realm, Spawn will be seen in a new light and apparently won't talk very much.

McFarlane further elaborates on the influence of Jaws on his new Spawn project by saying that everything is normal in the story except for a shadow. And this shadow is something to fear if you're on the wrong side of the law. McFarlane further explains.

"It was sheriff Brody, the humans talking, chasing the fantastical thing that sort of made the movie. Everything is normal in this story other than the shadow moves, and at times even when it moves, the cop just sort of thinks that he's losing his mind so he doesn't even trust that the shadow is moving. If you're a bad guy, then this thing is gong to come and it's going to get you."

Todd McFarlane is definitely painting a very vivid picture of how this new version of Spawn will go and the idea sounds very intriguing. It's officially time to get excited.

It's obvious that the shadow of the original 1997 big screen adaptation looms over Todd McFarlane and he's going to do everything within his powers to make sure a blunder like that never happens again for Spawn. There's no doubt that the R-rated Deadpool and Logan have helped pave the way for McFarlane's new vision of Spawn, so that mixed with the new horror resurgence that's happening is destined to be a slam dunk. So far there is no release date set or even a cast, but that should all change very soon.