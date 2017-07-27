After years of talking about it, a brand new Spawn movie is finally coming from creator Todd McFarlane. During San Diego Comic-Con it was announced that he has inked a deal with Blumhouse to produce the R-rated Spawn movie, with McFarlane writing and directing. This movie is going to live or die by his vision, which is the way he wants it. Speaking of that vision, it turns out that his vision to some degree includes Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role. Or the lead role in his script was at least inspired by the Oscar-winning actor.

Shortly after the announcement of the Spawn movie was made, Todd McFarlane spoke with Vulture a little bit about his upcoming movie, which actually won't feature the title character as the lead. Instead, Spawn will be a terrifying figure lurking in the background, with the character Twitch, who has been around since the first issue of the Spawn comic, taking the lead. It turns out that McFarlane took a lot of inspiration while writing the script for this version of http://movieweb.com/spawn-movie-reboot-twitch-main-character/Twitch from Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street. Here's what he had to say about it.

"When I was writing, I had Leonardo DiCaprio in my head. don't know if people have seen The Wolf of Wall Street, but there is a manicness in him. He was going up and down and up and down. It was almost dizzying emotionally to go with him. There are parts in this movie where I'm going to need an actor to make those moves both in terms of normality, and in terms of manic, and in terms of anger and in terms of joy and be able to go to some extremes in it."

It doesn't sound like he has any delusions of DiCaprio actually signing up to do this thing, but he certainly isn't shying away from throwing a big name out there. Why not go big? Spawn is going to be nothing like most comic book movies. Todd McFarlane has explained that this is going to be a straight-up horror movie and that the title character is going to be more akin to the shark from Jaws, but with a supernatural element, than he will be to your average superhero. It is going to be R-rated, scary and also made on the cheap. Whereas most superhero movies have budgets in the $100 million range, Spawn is said to be aiming for a budget of $10 million or so.

Todd McFarlane is going to be making his directorial debut with the Untitled Spawn Reboot, so a big actor like Leonardo DiCaprio may hesitate to sign up for something like this. But Blumhouse has an outstanding track record with low-budget horror movies. Get Out, Split, Paranormal Activity and The Purge, just to name a few, all came from Blumhouse. So there's no reason to think Spawn isn't in good hands. The studio has not yet set a release date yet for Spawn, but McFarlane said in his initial announcement that they are "going into production," so don't expect to have to wait too long.