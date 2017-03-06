We may not know exactly when it is going to happen or how it is going to happen but rest assured, Todd McFarlane is working on his Spawn reboot and he keeps saying all of the right things. We have known for a while that the movie is going to be R-rated and that it won't be your run-of-the-mill superhero affair. Quite the opposite, in fact. McFarlane has offered a new update on the project and he is doubling down on previous comments while giving us just a little bit more to chew on and get excited about.

Todd McFarlane recently appeared at Emerald City Comic-Con and via a Twitch video taken during a panel he did at the convention with Stan Lee, we are treated to this update. Logan and Deadpool have helped prove that R-rated comic book movies can work and he acknowledges that, but he is saying that this new Spawn movie is going to pushing the limits of that rating even further. Here is what he had to say about it.

"Listen, I'm going to paint it for you. The movie is going to be a dark R...If here's PG-13 and here's Deadpool and here's Logan, we're going to be here. It's going to be dark. It's going to be nasty."

There is no question that the success of something like Deadpool and now Logan will help get a movie like Spawn made. The other thing working in favor of the movie is that Todd McFarlane has said that they will be shooting for a much lower budget, which will represent a much lower risk to any studio that decides to take a shot with it. The biggest potential hurdle is that McFarlane also wants to direct the movie himself and since he has never directed a movie before, that will definitely give investors a reason to be weary. Here is what he had to say about it in an interview with Comicbook.com just a few months ago.

"I've been living with the idea for so long that I wanted to direct it, but I knew that if I gave it to Hollywood and they spent a lot of money on it then just from a practical point of view, it wouldn't be fair for me to then say 'I want to direct.' It's not good business to spend $80 million on movie and then give it to somebody who's not known for directing movies -- but if you can make a movie for $10 million, they'll get a lot of less experienced directors to do those movies. So I knew I needed to keep the story and the budget both tight so that when I go to Hollywood and I say 'I have to direct it, that's not even a negotiation, so if you can't accept that, then the conversation is over quickly,' then once they understand the scope and size and budget of it, they're like 'Oh, okay. It's not like Todd's coming in here asking for $100 million and then saying let me direct my first movie. He's saying 'Give me $10 million to make a little horror movie and let's see if we can scare some people. We've done that tons of times.'"

Spawn is his creation and he has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the 1997 live-action Spawn movie. He isn't alone on that one. It makes sense that he would want to be in control this time around and if he can really get the movie made for around $10 million, it feels like in the current landscape this can actually get funded. A studio like Blumhouse (The Purge, Sinister, Get Out) regularly produces low-budget horror movies that go on to become huge successes, which is exactly what Todd McFarlane says this Spawn remake will be. So maybe someone like that, or even Netflix could jump in and give him a shot.

There is clearly demand to see it and the timing seems to be right. We'll have to see how it all shakes out, but we know that the script for this scary, R-rated Untitled Spawn Reboot is ready to go. Todd McFarlane just needs someone to believe in him enough to give him the money to make it happen. Hopefully, it won't take too much longer but at the very least, he is still adamant that it is going to happen his way, which is a good thing.