Get ready for a very different kind of superhero movie, folks. Todd McFarlane, after years of working on it, talking about it and trying to make it happen, is finally making his Spawn movie. Blumhouse Productions, the studio behind The Purge and Get Out, signed a deal during San Diego Comic-Con to let McFarlane direct the movie, which is going to hopefully be a drastic improvement over the maligned 1997 live-action Spawn. Now, Blumhouse head Jason Blum has given some details on the upcoming Untitled Spawn Reboot reboot, describing it as a low-budget superhero movie.

Jason Blum recently spoke with Collider while promoting The Horrors of Blumhouse maze that will be part of Universal Studios' Hollywood Horror Nights. During the conversation, he spoke a little bit about the Spawn reboot, calling it a very "different" superhero movie, even if he wasn't willing to go into specifics beyond the budget. Here's what he had to say about it.

"This Spawn movie is a kind of superhero movie, but a very different kind of feeling superhero movie. I like the idea of low-budget superhero movies. It's cool."

This in some ways echoes what Todd McFarlane has said about his Spawn reboot in the past. Even before Blumhouse agreed to produce the movie, he said that he wanted the movie to be low-budget so that it wouldn't come with the financial risk associated with your average comic book movie. However, he has generally said that it is going to be more of a horror movie and not a superhero movie, with Spawn serving more like Jaws as opposed to your typical Marvel hero.

During the interview, Jason Blum was also asked about any comic book story arcs that are going to be infused into this Spawn reboot. Todd McFarlane created Spawn and has been writing issues of the book off and on for years, so he knows the character well and has crafted many storylines that could be utilized in this new movie. Blum didn't offer specifics, but he did say that McFarlane is going to pull from the comic books for the movie.

"Yeah, for sure. Todd [McFarlane] is doing it. He's directing it, which is very cool, so we definitely will."

Beyond the low-budget superhero movie aspect of the Spawn reboot, not much else has officially been revealed. We know that it is going to be R-rated and that Todd McFarlane is writing, directing and producing it, which means it will live or die by his hand. Blumhouse has yet to set a release date for the movie, but when McFarlane made the announcement he said that they are "going into production," which makes it seem like the project isn't going to spend a ton of time sitting in development. Since a script for the movie was already completed when Blumhouse came on board, it makes sense that things could move forward quickly with this new take on Spawn. If this is successful, it will certainly force other studios to look at the superhero genre and see if there are ways to make more low-budget comic book movies that pack the same punch.