A big Spawn announcement is imminent assures Todd McFarlane, with studios clamoring for the franchise. After years and years of talk, it looks like the long-awaited Spawn Reboot is finally happening. Creator Todd McFarlane has been working on the script for a long time and has been very vocal about the fact that he wants this to be done his way and won't do it until it is right. Today he has revealed that the script is truly done and that some folks in Hollywood are already making inquiries about it, which means there is actually some momentum to get this movie made.

Todd McFarlane took to YouTube in order to provide an update on the Spawn movie, which he has been providing periodic updates on for several years now. He not only stated that the script is done, but that he has it cut down to a more workable size. He even showed the script off in the video, providing actual proof that the new Spawn movie is indeed ready to go. Here is what he had to say about it.

"Today, the official news is the script is done, at least the first rough draft. As you can see here, it's actually been done for a couple months. The initial rough draft was about 182 pages. That's way too long for Hollywood. They like it to be about 120 pages...I now have it down to 136 pages. I'll knock out about another ten or twelve pages out of that, and we'll get it there."

The 1997 Spawn movie is not something that Todd McFarlane is fond of. Nor are fans of the comics, or movie critics, for that matter. But this new version could wind up being at the intersection of several very major trends in Hollywood right now. For one, comic book properties are as big as ever, but with Marvel and DC all tied up, other studios are looking elsewhere to scoop up franchises. Spawn could be one of those franchises. McFarlane has also said that this Spawn will be more of a horror movie than a superhero movie. At the moment, quality studio horror movies are crushing it at the box office, so that could be another appealing element. Also, the movie will be R-rated and, given the success of Deadpool and Logan, that is another thing working in its favor. While he hasn't tried to sell the script yet, there is already quite a bit of interest, which bodes well for anyone who wants to see a better version of Spawn on the big screen.

"I haven't officially tried to sell it to anybody in Hollywood, but I've already had over 14 inquiries from people coming my way. So, in the next probably two months, right before San Diego convention, we will have a big announcement as to when, where, how, and why this thing is going to continue to get more momentum on it. The script is done. No more talk. It's time to start thinking about making this movie."

On the one hand, Todd McFarlane has said in the past that he intends to have this movie be a low-budget horror movie, as opposed to a $100 million superhero tentpole, which could make it more appealing for studios that are interested. On the other hand, he has been insistent that he wants to direct Spawn. With no experience as a director, that could be a bit of a tricky thing to navigate. But if the right partner comes along, there is nothing that says things can't be worked out. We will know more in the next few months. He mentions he will hopefully have more to tell us around San Diego Comic-Con, so keep your fingers crossed, Spawn fans. You can check out the full video for yourself below.