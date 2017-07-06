90s nostalgia hasn't died out yet. So we're getting a video that celebrates the 21 anniversary of The Spice Girls hit song "Wannabe". The song is now officially able to legally drink in a bar, though it was already able to in England, like, three years ago. To honor this weird occasion, W Magazine gathered some random Hollywood stars to reinterpret that hit 90s song, making it slightly less annoying than the original. Nicole Kidman (who adds some straight up sex to the song), James Franco, Millie Bobby Brown, Riz Ahmed, Alexander Skarsgaard, Brit Marling, Milo Ventimiglia, Keri Russell, Jodie Comer, Johnny Flynn, Sanaa Lathan, Claire Foy, and Rupert Friend all paid tribute to the Spice Girls' signature track. And let's be honest, some of this noise is straight up hard on the ears.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is definitely the most animated singer of the group, giving it her all and staying true to the original while most of the men are reading the lyrics in a more dramatic fashion. Milo Ventimiglia takes the song in a more Keanu Reeves manner, delivering the lines as if they came from Point Break and Nicole Kidman decides to take the song to a Cinemax after dark place leading one to imagine...Never mind. Posh, Baby, Ginger, Scary, and Sporty might not approve of the reinterpretation, but who cares?

The actors in the reinterpretation were also asked to reveal their favorite Spice Girl. Millie Bobby Brown chose Sporty, but also mentioned "having a soft spot for Posh!" Riz Amed chose Mel B. aka Scary Spice, Alex Skarsgaard and James Franco chose Baby Spice because she was the blonde one, and then Brit Marling admits to "missing the boat" on the Spice Girls, but went on to praise Posh Spice's eye for design. Rupert Friend may have had the best response by simply stating "I don't - uh, I don't have a favorite." The Spice Girls weren't exactly the coolest thing to listen to at the time, but it was definitely a lot cooler than Chumbawamba's "Tubthumping" and anything in The Verve Pipe's arsenal.

As the legend goes, the song "Wannabe" was written in less than 30 minutes by the group and professional songwriters and recorded in one day, but the song had to be mixed several times to give it that right spice. The group thought that it would be fun to add some hip hop elements into the song, so they thought it would be a cool idea to make up words because that's what hip hop does, apparently. The song and video became a huge hit in Europe and then it traveled across the pond to America in 1997 and got played to death on MTV and pop radio.

"Wannabe" by the Spice Girls ended as number 10 in the year-end hot 100 singles on the Billboard charts, beating out "MMMbop" and "Barbie Girl." The song is still a karaoke staple and is used to sell all kinds of products, netting the songwriters a decent chunk of change each year. Go ahead and spice up your life with the 21st birthday reinterpretation below and finally decide whom your favorite Spice Girl is. Pick Ginger, not many people like her for some reason.