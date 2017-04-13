Just months after Sony Pictures confirmed that their animated Spider-Man movie will follow Miles Morales, the studio has finally found their lead voice actor. Shameik Moore (Dope) has signed on to voice this beloved character in the animated movie, with Liev Schreiber also coming aboard to voice an unspecified villain. Now that the studio is in casting mode, it remains to be seen how quickly the other roles will be filled out.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news today, which comes just over a month after we reported that Ice Cube was being considered to voice Miles Morales' father, although his casting has yet to be confirmed. Ice Cube has previously worked with writers and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller before, playing Captain Dickson in 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street. Phil Lord and Chris Miller were originally slated to direct this animated movie, but they are now only serving as writers and producers, since they're currently focused on Han Solo: A Star Wars Story.

This report also confirms that Peter Parker will not be seen in this story, and while no plot details have been released at this time, this movie is believed to follow the exploits of Miles Morales, as he juggles his school work with being a costumed crime-fighter. The character was created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli as part of the Ultimate Spider-Man comics, which is set in an alternate universe. While the Ultimate Marvel imprint was disbanded in 2015, this young superhero, who is half African-American and half Latino, proved to be so popular that he was integrated into the mainstream Marvel comics line. The character has also appeared in Disney XD's animated series Ultimate Spider-Man, voiced by Donald Glover.

Taking over at the helm is Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsey, who are working from the script written by Phil Lord and Chris Miller. While the directors may not be as well known as Phil Lord and Chris Miller, they are both respected filmmakers with a long history of working in animation. Bob Persichetti served as a story artist on DreamWorks Animation films such as Shrek 2, the TV short Shrek the Halls and Monsters vs. Aliens, before being promoted to head of story on Puss in Boots and, most recently, The Little Prince, the latter of which he also wrote the screenplay for. Peter Ramsey directed the 2012 animated film Rise of the Guardians, and has also served as a storyboard artist on last year's Sausage Party.

Sony has given this animated Spider-Man movie a December 21, 2018 release date, putting it up against Warner Bros.' live-action superhero adventure, Aquaman, which could make for an interesting box office showdown. Shameik Moore made his feature film debut in 2012's Joyful Noise, but his breakout role didn't come until a few years later, when he played the 80s-obsessed Malcolm in the 2015 indie hit Dope. He can currently be seen as Shaolin Fantastic on the Netflix series The Get Down, and he will next be seen on the big screen in The Pretenders alongside director-star James Franco. Liev Schreiber most recently starred in Goon: Last of the Enforcers, and on Showtime's Ray Donovan. Hopefully we'll learn more about the growing voice cast of Spider-Man Animated Movie soon.