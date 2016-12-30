There is new hope for the Spider-Man franchise following the failed Amazing Spider-Man reboot at Sony. Now, with Marvel Studios in control, Tom Holland is set to reprise his role as the webslinger from Captain America: Civil War in Spider-Man: Homecoming next year. As much excitement as there is, there is maybe just as much disappointment, because many fans wanted to see the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man on the big screen. Well, it turns out those fans may still be in luck.

Even though the live-action version of Spider-Man is going to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity, Sony is planning a separate Spider-Man Animated Movie that is set to be released in 2018. A new casting call from Backstage seems to imply that this animated Spider-Man movie will follow Miles Morales and not Peter Parker. Here are a couple of character descriptions from the casting call that seem to point to this being the case.

"(Lead) Terrence: a young African-American/Puerto Rican teen from Brooklyn; he is new to this suburban school and now feeling out of place, overwhelmed, pressured with new responsibilities, and dealing with puberty; while trying to fit in he must do his best to stay out of trouble; along the way in developing his identity he's losing old friends but now making a new one, Pete. (Supporting) Pete: a young, slightly geeky, Asian-American teen; he's smart, sweet, and encouraging; although very unlike any of the friends Terrence had in his old Brooklyn neighborhood, Pete proves to be a good fit for Terrence making good decisions."

The movie is currently going under the working title "Cabin Fever" and the names Terrance and Pete also appear to be placeholders in order to keep things secret. Anyone familiar with the character of Miles Morales can read the description for Terrance and instantly recognize a ton of similarities. The description for Pete would seem to match up pretty well to his buddy Ganke Lee from the comics. So it looks more and more like an alternate version of Spider-Man is on the way.

For those who may not know, Miles Morales took up the Spider-Man mantle in the Ultimate Marvel Universe (which takes place outside of the main Marvel Comics Universe) following the death of Peter Parker. He is a young kid of African American and Hispanic descent and has powers similar to Parker's Spider-Man, but with some differences. The character first appeared in 2011 and quickly became a huge hit with fans and there has been demand to see him on the big screen pretty much from the get-go.

Prior to the announcement that Tom Holland would be playing Spider-Man in the new live-action version, there was a pretty significant fan campaign to have Miles Morales be the focus of what we now know as Spider-Man: Homecoming. There was also a pretty big demand to see Donald Glover play him, since he voiced the animated character in the Ultimate Spider-Man series. That didn't pan out, but Donald Glover did wind up getting a part in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but we don't yet know who he is playing exactly.

There has been speculation previously that this new animated Spider-Man movie would follow Miles and not Peter, which now seems much more certain. Beyond that, we don't know a whole lot about the project, outside of the fact that it will be released theatrically and is going to be directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who helmed The LEGO Movie and are currently working on the young Han Solo Star Wars movie. No voice cast has been announced yet, but it looks like with this casting call out, things will be ramping up. The animated Spider-Man movie is set to hit theaters on December 21, 2018.