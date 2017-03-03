Ice Cube may be one of the next actors to join the Marvel Universe. The live-action Spider-Man side of things is moving along quite nicely, with Spider-Man: Homecoming set to debut this July, which will once again see Tom Holland as Peter Parker. Marvel Studios is now in charge of Spidey in that world, but Sony still retains the rights. That being the case, they are currently working on a feature-length, animated Spider-Man movie that will focus on Miles Morales. A new report claims that Ice Cube may be in line to voice his father.

The news comes courtesy of Meet The Movie Press. On their latest episode, they revealed that Sony could be looking to Ice Cube to voice Miles Morales' dad. Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who are producing this animated Spider-Man movie that will be taking place outside the continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, worked with Ice Cube on both 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street, so they have a good relationship built up. Sony hasn't commented on this and there haven't been any other casting announcements made, but this is certainly a noteworthy development.

Interestingly enough, this is not the first time that there have been whispers of Ice Cube joining a Marvel movie. Last year there were some rumors and a whole lot of fan support for the 47-year-old rapper turned actor to play the role of J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Ultimately that didn't come to pass, but it was a popular idea among Marvel fans. J. Jonah Jameson was brought to life magnificently by J.K. Simmons in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy and there were many that hoped he would revisit the role, but he decided to jump ship and play Commissioner Gordon in Justice League instead. So yeah, Ice Cube would be a pretty different take, but he could definitely hit that same level of unhinged rage that Jameson requires. It is unclear how that would translate to a father figure in an animated movie, but that could be something we'll find out next year.

Miles Morales may not be quite as famous as Peter Parker, but he has become wildly popular in recent years. For those who may not have read the comics, Miles Morales took up the Spider-Man mantle in the Ultimate Marvel Universe (which takes place outside of the main Marvel Comics Universe) following the death of Peter Parker. He is a young kid of African American and Hispanic descent and has powers similar to Parker's Spider-Man, but with some differences. The character first appeared in 2011 and there has been demand to see him on the big screen pretty much from the get-go. It may not be a live-action movie, but Miles Morales is coming to the big screen with Ice Cube as his dad. It's hard not to at least be interested in that at this point.

Sony still hasn't released an official title for this Spider-Man Animated Movie, but it is going to be directed by Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsey. Phil Lord and Chris Miller unfortunately couldn't direct the project because they are a little busy directing the young Han Solo movie at the moment, though they appear to be heavily involved with the script and as producers. The Spider-Man Animated Movie is set to hit theaters on December 21, 2018.