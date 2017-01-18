Fans of the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man now have a reason to be very excited. During a recent presentation for Sony Pictures' upcoming slate of animated movies, the studio finally revealed details about their upcoming CG Spider-Man adventure. The most important detail the studio divulged is that Miles Morales, not Peter Parker, will indeed be the focus of this standalone adventure.

The event isn't being streamed to the public, but the Sony Pictures Twitter account has been posting updates from what they are calling Sony Animation Day. The account sent out a couple of updates related to next year's Spider-Man cartoon, which confirm Miles Morales, as well as some other details. Here is what they had to say about it.

"@PhilipLord and @ChrizMillr are bringing the Miles Morales story to the big screen in all-new animated stand-alone SPIDER-MAN feature. Experience the upcoming stand-alone animated SPIDER-MAN feature, directed by Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsey, in theaters 12/21/18."

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are best known for directing The LEGO Movie and the Jump Street movies. They boarded the animated Spider-Man movie a while back. They are a bit busy with the upcoming Han Solo Star Wars standalone to direct, but they are writing and producing the Miles Morales big screen adventure. Sony confirmed that Bob Persichetti (The Little Prince) is going to be co-directing alongside Peter Ramsey (Rise of the Guardians). The tweets also confirm that the movie will be a "stand-alone," meaning that it won't be connecting to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For those who may not know, Miles Morales took up the Spider-Man mantle in the Ultimate Marvel Universe (which takes place outside of the main Marvel Comics Universe) following the death of Peter Parker. He is a young kid of African American and Hispanic descent and has powers similar to Parker's Spider-Man, but with some differences. The character first appeared in 2011 and quickly became a huge hit with fans and there has been demand to see him on the big screen pretty much from the get-go. It may not be a live-action movie, but Miles Morales is coming to the big screen, finally. A casting call that made its way online a couple of weeks ago all but confirmed Miles Morales for the movie before this announcement. Here is how the casting call read.

"(Lead) Terrence: a young African-American/Puerto Rican teen from Brooklyn; he is new to this suburban school and now feeling out of place, overwhelmed, pressured with new responsibilities, and dealing with puberty; while trying to fit in he must do his best to stay out of trouble; along the way in developing his identity he's losing old friends but now making a new one."

Prior to the announcement that Tom Holland would be playing Spider-Man in the new live-action version, there was a pretty significant fan campaign to have Miles Morales be the focus of what we now know as Spider-Man: Homecoming. There was also a pretty big demand to see Donald Glover play him, since he voiced the animated character in the Ultimate Spider-Man series. That didn't pan out, but Donald Glover did wind up getting a part in Spider-Man: Homecoming, though his character has never been confirmed.

There still hasn't been any word on casting, but now that Miles Morales has been confirmed and the creative team is in place, more details for the still untitled animated Spider-Man movie should be making their way online soon. It is unclear if this will have any effect on Marvel Studios' potential future use of the character in a live-action movie, but since this is animated and "stand-alone," it seems unlikely that it would. The Spider-Man Animated Movie is set to hit theaters on December 21, 2018.

