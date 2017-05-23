In just a few months, Tom Holland returns to the big screen as Spider-Man in his first stand alone adventure, Spider-Man: Homecoming, but next year, fans will also get a new Spider-Man animated movie, which will feature The Get Down and Dope star Shameik Moore lending his voice to the iconic Miles Morales. While we wait for additional voice cast members to come aboard, Sony Pictures unveiled the first two posters for this untitled animated adventure during the annual Licensing Expo, which is currently happening in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, these posters don't give us our first look at the animated Spidey, but it does feature the movie's new logo.

Collider spotted these photos on the convention floor earlier today, which showcases a graffiti-style logo that is being used for this animated Spider-Man movie. Unfortunately, the Licensing Expo didn't reveal any story details for this untitled animated adventure, but this project has been in the works for quite some time. We first reported on this project back in December 2014, when Phil Lord and Chris Miller were tapped to direct, coming off the success of The LEGO Movie. They later backed away from the project after they signed on to direct Star Wars: A Han Solo Story.

Long before Shamiek Moore was confirmed as Miles Morales, there had been a number of rumors claiming that this story would center on this character, who is a fairly new addition to the Marvel canon. The character was created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli, making his Marvel Comics debut in August 2011 with Ultimate Fallout #4. The character was born and raised in Brooklyn by an African-American father and a Puerto Rican mother, debuting shortly after the death of Peter Parker in the comics. After Marvel ended their Ultimate imprint in 2015, Miles Morales was brought over to the primary Marvel universe, with stories included under the All-New, All-Different Marvel line that arrived later that year.

Before Shameik Moore was cast, there were rumors that Ice Cube was being sought for the role of Miles Morales' dad, but that was never confirmed. After Phil Lord and Chris Miller stepped away from the project, Bob Persichetti (Puss in Boots) and Peter Ramsey (Rise of the Guardians) were brought on to direct, although Phil Lord and Chris Miller will still remain on board as producers. The studio has set a December 14, 2018 release date, which as of now will put it up against the 20th Century Fox fantasy adaptation Mortal Engines, produced by Peter Jackson. It will also arrive a week before Warner Bros.' Aquaman debuts on December 21.

Sony hasn't announced any additional characters for this animated superhero movie, but the studio has confirmed this will be a "stand alone" movie, meaning that it won't connect to the Marvel/Sony live-action Spider-Man universe. With the reveal of this new poster, perhaps that means we'll be getting more casting announcements for Sony's Spider-Man Animated Movie in the near future. Until then, take a look at these new posters below, revealing the official logo.