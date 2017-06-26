Spider-Man himself has now confirmed that Peter Parker made his first MCU appearance back in 2010's Iron Man 2. There has been a popular fan theory that Peter Parker showed up in the sequel wearing an Iron Man mask, standing up to one of Ivan Vanko's robotic drones. The boy holds up a toy Iron Man glove to the drone, and then the real Iron Man comes in to save the day. Iron Man turns to the boy and says "Nice job, kid!" before taking off. Since the scene takes place in Queens, New York and fits into the MCU timeline, many fans have speculated for years that the young boy was Peter Parker, as seen in the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming.

While talking to Huffington Post, Tom Holland revealed the truth about the popular theory, saying that it is indeed true. When asked about the theory Holland says, "It is Peter Parker." The Huffington Post asks again, not entirely believing the young actor. He replies again "I can confirm that, that is peter Parker." Holland then explains.

"I can confirm that as of today. I literally had a conversation with Kevin Feige only 20 minutes ago. Maybe I've just done a big, old spoiler, but it's out there now. It's cool. I like the idea that Peter Parker has been in the universe since the beginning."

While this doesn't sound exactly confident, Holland does have a pretty big mouth when it comes to making announcements off the cuff. The young actor is out promoting the new Spider-Man: Homecoming movie after all, why not rock the boat a little to get as much press as possible? We might have to wait for an official, official clarification from Kevin Feige now, but Tom Holland has been pretty on the money so far with his "leaks." He leaked out the Spider-Man trilogy plan, and revealed over the weekend that Venom will not get involved with the MCU as well as other little nuggets from the upcoming movie.

All of the news of leaks and official announcements has been hard to keep up with for anybody following the press tour for Spider-Man: Homecoming, but one thing that has not been hard to follow is the rock solid reviews that the movie has been getting from moviegoers who got to see early screenings. Early reviews have said that Spider-Man: Homecoming is the best Spider-Man movie so far and that Tom Holland is amazing as Spider-Man, easing the stress of fans who have been expecting the exact opposite. No major plot points have been given away through the fan reviews, but it has been concluded that though Iron Man is in the movie, it's still clearly Peter Parker and Spider-Man's movie, which again has helped to ease some stress surrounding the movie for certain fans.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is almost here, almost 2 weeks away and the early reviews are starting to build a nice buzz for its midsummer premier. For fans who are looking for something to do before the movie hits theaters, maybe go check out Iron Man 2 again and then head over to Captain America: Civil War to get a taste of the Amazing Spider-Man in the MCU. Or go outside and go to the beach or go out for a hike or something.