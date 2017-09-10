While Spider-Man: Homecoming's theatrical run is winding down, over the weekend, it passed another important box office milestone. With this weekend's box office figures, the Spider-Man: Homecoming box office total has reached $823 million worldwide, which is enough to pass the original 2002 Spider-Man as the second biggest Spider-Man movie of all time. With its run winding down, it seems unlikely that it it will be able to surpass the $890.9 million worldwide total of Spider-Man 3, but it's still an impressive showing nonetheless.

Box Office Mojo reports that, while Spider-Man: Homecoming, which takes the franchise back to high school with Tom Holland starring as Peter Parker, still has some work to do if it wants to rise through the franchise's ranks at the domestic box office. As of now, it has earned $327.5 million domestically, which is more than enough to out-gross the most recent remakes, The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. However, it is still behind all three films in the original Sam Raimi trilogy, although it's possible that it could pass the $336.5 million domestic total of Spider-Man 3, but that depends on how well it fares in its final days in theaters.

While the worldwide figures are certainly impressive, it could have fared much better. We reported earlier this summer that the Spider-Man: Homecoming Chinese release date was delayed due to the annual Chinese "blackout" of all foreign movies, during the country's summer school break from late June to the end of August. The country boycotts any movie not made in China during this lucrative period, to focus on works from Chinese filmmakers. The movie was finally released in China this past weekend, although the numbers aren't in for this territory quite yet.

Spider-Man: Homecoming finds Peter Parker thrilled by his experience with the Avengers. He soon returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. He also tries to return to his normal daily routine, distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently confirmed that there is a Miles Morales lurking around somewhere in the MCU, hinting that this young character could certainly surface in future Spider-Man movies. Marvel has already confirmed a July 5, 2019 release date for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, which producer Amy Pascal recently said will be set just minutes after the story of Avengers 4, arriving in theaters May 3, 2019. It isn't known when production will begin on this Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel but hopefully we'll find out more soon.