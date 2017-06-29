Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures showed enough confidence in Spider-Man: Homecoming back in December, to hand out a Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 release date, more than six months before the first movie opens in theaters. While this strategy has backfired for others in the past (i.e. 20th Century Fox/Fantastic Four 2), Spider-Man: Homecoming is shaping up to be a hit, and as both studios have started working on the story, producer Amy Pascal revealed one particularly intriguing detail, stating exactly when the movie begins. Here's what the producer had to say below in a recent interview.

"What I think we should focus on is this Spider-Man who started in Civil War and then has this movie, and then will be in the Avengers movie. And we are starting now the next one which will start a few minutes after Avengers 4 wraps as a story."

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed in April that Tom Holland's Spider-Man will in fact return in Avengers 4, which wasn't terribly surprising, especially since Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 was already announced. Now that we know Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 takes place just minutes after Avengers 4, it will be interesting to see what details emerge about this mysterious sequel, the title of which is already said to be a spoiler for Avengers: Infinity War, which is currently filming and set for release on May 4, 2019. While speaking with Fandom, Amy Pascal also clarified how the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony's own Spider-Man universe are both in the same "reality," although there will be no crossover.

"First, there is Spider-Man happily in the place where he's supposed to be which is in the Marvel Universe. I think everything comes from that. This is the signpost, the tentpole, the signature and... the other movies that Sony's going to make, in their relationship to this (MCU) Spider-Man, take place in this (separate Sony) world. Although you're not going to see them in the Marvel Universe, it's in the same reality."

Kevin Feige added that Amy Pascal's response is, "the perfect answer," which also comes days after Amy Pascal commented that the Venom, Black Cat and Silver Sable spin-offs Sony Pictures is developing are all set in the same world as Spider-Man: Homecoming. Still, both Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal wouldn't confirm if there would be any crossovers between these two worlds, stating that it's possible fans could see Venom, which currently has Tom Hardy set to star, interact with Spidey at some point, but nothing is set in stone yet.

Ruben Fleischer has been attached to direct the Venom spin-off, who Amy Pascal said is a, "very talented, ironic, funny guy," which should give fans a hint at the tone for that spin-off, which is slated for release on October 5, 2018. Gina Prince-Bythewood has been set for the Silver Sable and Black Cat spin-off, Silver and Black, although no stars are attached yet. No director or screenwriter for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 has been set at this time, but we did recently get confirmation that Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Vulture (Michael Keaton) will not be back for this sequel.