Less than two weeks after Spider-Man: Homecoming hit theaters, Sony and Marvel are planning on bringing back the same director for the sequel. Jon Watts, who had only made two indie films before Spider-Man: Homecoming, Clown and Cop Car, has entered talks to return to the helm of the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, which will bring back Tom Holland as Peter Parker and has been set for release on July 5, 2019. While a release date has been put in place, it still has yet to be confirmed when production may begin on this superhero sequel.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news today, although no further details have been confirmed. Spider-Man: Homecoming producer Amy Pascal did confirm earlier this month, though, that this sequel, which will not be titled Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, will in fact take place just moments after the events of Avengers 4, and that it will be the first Phase 4 movie. Still, since we have no clue yet what will happen in Avengers 4, despite plenty of speculation, it remains to be seen how this Spider-Man sequel will follow up on the story.

Another report from last month revealed that this sequel will not feature Iron Man or Vulture, which likely means that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will be on his own without his mentor Tony Stark. Since it takes place after Avengers 4, it's possible that we won't see Tony Stark in this sequel because he has died, with this movie focusing on how Peter Parker deals with this loss, and perhaps the loss of other superheroes he fought alongside in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. Naturally, that is only speculation, but with many of the main Marvel stars' contracts expiring, many have speculated that several major heroes could be killed off.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also hinted that this sequel will feature never-before-seen villains from the Marvel comics who haven't been on the big screen before. That means, fans who have been hoping for a new interpretation of the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Venom, The Lizard and Electro, who have been seen in the first Spider-Man trilogy and the two Amazing Spider-Man movies, maybe disappointed. Still, there are several iconic villains from the comics who haven't been portrayed yet, and it's possible that Spider-Man: Homecoming characters like Mac Gargan, a.k.a. Scorpion (Michael Mando) and Phineas Mason, a.k.a. The Tinkerer (Michael Chernus) could also return.

Tom Holland also teased in an interview that he'd like Jason Momoa to come aboard to play Kraven the Hunter, and while that character could be possible for the sequel, since he hasn't appeared in any live-action movie, it seems unlikely Jason Momoa would take the role, due to his involvement in Aquaman and Justice League. Now that a director is in place for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, it's possible the next order of business is to lock down new writers. The first movie had six credited writers, with John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Vacation) taking the first crack at the script, receiving both screenplay and screen story credit, with Jon Watts also getting screenplay credit with his Cop Car and Clown co-writer Christopher Ford, along with another writing team, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (The LEGO Batman Movie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle). It remains to be seen if any of these writers will return to take a crack at the Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 script.