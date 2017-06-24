Official press screenings are starting to take place for Spider-Man: Homecoming, and along with very positive early reviews, it has been revealed that the upcoming movie will have two post-credit scenes. The news comes after the announcement that Sony's Homecoming will be the first installment of a Spider-Man trilogy that will more than likely feature a new Marvel superhero in each remaining installment, since Robert Downey Jr. only signed a one-movie contract with Sony and their new Spider-Man franchise.

A screening of Spider-Man: Homecoming happened last night In New York City and CombicBook.com was in attendance. They confirmed that there are indeed, two post-credit scenes worth sticking around for when the movie officially hits theaters next month. Marvel is no stranger to the post-credit scene, and while two may seem like a pretty big deal, it pales in comparison to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's five post-credit scenes. What's in these post-credit scenes? Well, we're not exactly sure at this time, but rest assured, sources say that they are definitely worth sticking around for.

It will be interesting to see what approach Spider-Man: Homecoming takes towards the post-credit scene. It has been common practice for Marvel to tease the next installment in the franchise or introduce new characters. For instance, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 teased the inclusion of Adam Warlock in the next Guardians movie. For Marvel, Thor: Ragnarok will be the next movie released so it isn't completely crazy that we might see a tease of that movie or maybe even perhaps something having to do with Spider-Man's involvement in Avengers: Infinity War. Tom Holland has been filming motion-capture for Infinity War and it is the next place that we will see Spider-Man within the MCU.

In addition to the post-credit scenes, Spider-Man: Homecoming has been getting rave reviews from fans who have been able to catch one of the early premieres. Early insight into the movie reveals that Tony Stark plays a pretty big role, but in the end, it's Spider-Man's movie. Speaking of Stark, it has been reported that Robert Downey Jr. earned an impressive $5 million a day for three days ($15 million) for his time on the set of Homecoming, which may explain why he was signed to be in the first installment only. That's a lot of budget considering that the star of the movie probably didn't make close to that.

It has been reported that Spider-Man will have a lot of growing up to do throughout this new trilogy, so don't expect to see a fully realized Spider-Man by the end of the first chapter. With that being said, the wait for Spider-Man: Homecoming is almost over and the reviews are starting to trickle in. If the early reviews are any indication and they usually are, we're going to be in for a treat watching Spider-Man learn the ropes with Iron Man while battling the Vulture, ultimately preparing him for the battle with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.