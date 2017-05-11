Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: Homecoming is hitting theaters in just under two months, with the studios already setting up Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 for release on July 5, 2019. Tom Holland has already teased in April that he would love to see Aquaman star Jason Momoa play Kraven the Hunter in this sequel, which may be tricky due to his DC involvement, but during another interview, the actor spoke about how he'd like to see Spidey also take on Spider-Girl and Mysterio in a future sequel. Here's what he had to say below.

"There's so many good villains, I really like Mysterio, I like Kraven. I really like the Clone Saga. I think it could be really cool if Peter, or Spider-Man has to fight people with the same powers as him. Spider-Woman's super cool ... I think she's called Spider-Girl who is his clone. They kind of like hit it off and they take their masks off and they're like... [shocked look] What the hell! They're like the same person, but she's just a girl. I think that's really cool."

After Marvel struck a deal for joint rights to the Spider-Man character, there were rumors that Marvel wanted to create a new Spider-Man trilogy that was set entirely in high school, with each movie following a year of his high school life. It has since been confirmed that Tom Holland's character is a sophomore in high school, with Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 and Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 presumably slated to follow Peter's junior and senior years, respectively. Still, that approach has not been confirmed, and Tom Holland didn't elaborate more in his interview with CinePop, but with just a few months until the movie's release, hopefully we'll get more official details about this trilogy.

The Clone Saga ran in the Spider-Man Marvel Comics from 1994 to 1996, which was originally supposed to last for just one year, but it became so popular that the writers were asked to stretch it out as long as possible. The comics introduced a character named Ben Reilly, who was an exact clone of Spider-Man, where it was teased that he could possibly be the real Spider-Man, and Peter Parker is really the clone. Spider-Girl, a.k.a. Mayday Parker, was the teenage daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson, who ultimately grows up to be Spider-Girl. There were alternate versions of the Clone Saga that began in the Amazing Spider-Girl comic as well.

Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 will hit theaters in the summer of 2019, and while Tom Holland is most certainly expected back, it remains to be seen how many of the other Spider-Man: Homecoming characters will return for the sequel. The cast includes Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Zendaya playing Michelle, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Jon Favreau as Tony's bodyguard Happy Hogan, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Michael Barbieri as Jason Macendale, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Isabela Amara as Sally, Kenneth Choi playing Principal Morita and Donald Glover in an unspecified role. Jon Watts directs Spider-Man: Homecoming from a script by John Francis Daley and Johnathan Goldstein.