If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That is a rule that Marvel Studios is pretty great at applying to their movies and they are going to help Sony apply it to Spider-Man: Homecoming 2. The studios worked together on this summer's Spider-Man: Homecoming, which has been a huge success, and they are going to bring back some key members of the creative team in order to try and recapture that magic. Writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are going to come back for the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the duo of Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are in final negotiations to pen the Spider-Man: Homecming sequel for Sony and Marvel. The second solo Spider-Man movie in the MCU has already been given a July 5, 2019, release date, so there is a little pressure to get the ball rolling on development for the sequel. The studios are also in talks to have Jon Watts return to the director's chair for the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel as well. So they really want to try and keep the main pieces of the puzzle in place.

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers both came from the world of comedic television, having worked on shows like American Dad, Community and The Mindy Project. Directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo (Captain America: Civil War) also worked in TV, specifically Community, before being scooped up by Marvel. They managed to win over both Marvel and Sony with their work on Spider-Man: Homecoming, which resulted in them getting a couple of other big gigs. Marvel tapped them to pen Ant-Man and the Wasp, which is currently filming, while Sony hired them to write Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which is set for release this December.

In addition to the writing duo and director Jon Watts, star Tom Holland is also going to reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. He has proved to be the new golden boy, as his appearance in Captain America: Civil War helped propel the movie to more than $1 billion worldwide. He also managed to wash the bad tasted of Sony's failed The Amazing Spider-Man Reboot. Even though there was some sense of fatigue with the http://movieweb.com/spider-man-homecoming-2-sequel-villain-scorpion/web-slinger before Spider-Man: Homecoming was released, Holland's performance made everyone realize that we just needed a good Spider-Man movie to make things right.

Currently, Spider-Man: Homecoming has made more than $739 million worldwide with over $319 million of it coming from domestic ticket sales. That is a massive improvement over The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which grossed just $202 million domestically. The really good news is that Homecoming still has yet to open in China, which is a market that Marvel movies tend to do very well in. We will next see Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Avengers: Infinity War and the untitled Avengers 4 before the Spider-Man 2 arrives. With the creative team getting firmed up, we can start looking forward to the next solo Spidey adventure in the MCU.