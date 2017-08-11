It's official: Tom Holland's version of Spider-Man is a domestic hit. Marvel Studios and Sony made a landmark deal a couple of years ago to allow for the webslinger to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, so far, the results have been good. Following his debut in Captain America: Civil War last year, Spider-Man: Homecoming, the first solo Spidey movie in the MCU, was released this summer and has officially crossed the $300 million mark at the domestic box office.

The $300 million figure puts Spider-Man: Homecoming well above the domestic totals of Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man ($262 million) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ($202.8 million). That is good news, but when looking at the numbers on Box Office Mojo, it is clear that Spider-Man: Homecoming still has some work to do in order to become the global hit that Sony and Marvel were hoping for. As it stands, this is the lowest-grossing Spider-Man movie ever at the global box office. However, that isn't quite as bad as it sounds when you look at the bigger picture.

As it stands, Spider-Man: Homecoming has earned $676.7 million at the global box office, which isn't bad, but puts it well below every other live-action solo movie featuring Peter Parker. The next closest is The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which earned $708.9 million worldwide, but was not well-liked and likely had an effect on the desire for more casual fans to see Homecoming. The highest-grossing movie in the franchise to date is Spider-Man 3, which made $890.8 million worldwide, despite being considered one of the worst superhero movies ever made by many. Still, Spider-Man: Homecoming should easily surpass The Amazing Spider-Man 2 before all is said and done.

One very important reason that Spider-Man: Homecoming is lagging a bit internationally is because the movie has yet to open in some key markets. It is set to arrive this weekend in Japan, which should help bolster the numbers, but the real key will be the Chinese release. Marvel movies do very well in China, with Doctor Strange earning more than $100 million there alone. China decided to delay the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, but once it finally opens there, Marvel and Sony should see some good returns. Though, they may be hampered a bit by the long delay.

In any case, the higher domestic numbers are a very good thing for Spider-Man: Homecoming and the numbers overall are plenty good to justify this relationship between Marvel and Sony moving forward. Plus, the very positive reception to Spider-Man: Homecoming, which currently sits at a very strong 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, should help bolster the potential box office or Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, which is already slated for release in 2019. Not to mention that we are going to get some more Tom Holland as Spidey in both Avengers: Infinity War and the untitled Avengers 4, which can only help.