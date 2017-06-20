Even though he has a coveted internship at Stark Industries, and moonlights as a celebrated superhero, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) has the same everyday problems as most high school kids. One of these problems is highlighted in a new short film from Audi that ties into Spider-Man: Homecoming, where Peter goes to take his driving test, with the help of a high-tech Audi prototype that he borrowed from his friend Tony Stark. This will be the first of several new Audi-produced digital shorts that will lead up to the July 7 release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which will feature the exclusive first look at the new Audi A8. The luxury sedan can be seen for the first time on-screen in the movie, but we have two new photos of this vehicle below.

Making its film debut, the Audi A8 features the latest in future Audi AI technology, including the Audi AI traffic jam pilot used by Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) while chauffeuring Peter Parker (Tom Holland). While driving, Happy takes his hands off the steering wheel and, like magic, it continues to turn all on its own. Under certain conditions, Audi AI traffic jam pilot will allow the A8 to take over the task of driving for short periods of time when the feature is activated.

As part of the partnership, Audi released exclusive content including a digital short titled "Driver's Test," on Audi YouTube, featuring actor Tom Holland and comedian J.B. Smoove. The short follows Peter Parker as he prepares to take his driver's test and J.B. Smoove, the classically naive instructor. While driving an Audi prototype, Peter notices a bank robbery in progress and uses Audi AI technology to help him fight crime, leaving the instructor none the wiser of Spidey's quick exit.

Back on the big screen, Audi is a familiar brand to this franchise's audience. This film will feature additional Audi models including Tony Stark in the well-known Audi R8 V10 Spyder, a vehicle recognized for its sleek design, incomparable technology and trusted performance. The Audi TTS Roadster also makes a guest appearance with Peter Parker behind the wheel. Here's what Loren Angelo, Vice President of Marketing, Audi of America, had to say in a statement about Audi's partnership with Marvel.

"With Spider-Man: Homecoming and our continued partnership with Marvel, we have the opportunity to reach the next generation of both superheroes and innovators. At Audi, we are constantly redefining what superpowers are through our vehicles and this partnership and platform provide an organic way for us to showcase select current and future Audi Intelligent Technologies to that next generation audience that will be behind the wheel of our next generation models."

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine, distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened. Directed by Jon Watts. Produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. Screenplay by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and Jon Watts & Christopher Ford and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, Screen Story by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, Based on the Marvel Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Take a look at this new Spider-Man: Homecoming short, along with new photos of the Audi A8 from the movie, driven by Tony Revolori's Flash Thompson, which also offers a new look at Peter's homemade Spidey suit.