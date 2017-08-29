Tom Holland's Spider-Man continues to prove he's a big hit with fans, and is going to be a very big part of the future Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man: Homecoming lived up to the hype and, as such, it has done very well at the box office this summer. It has just passed a pretty big milestone. Spider-Man: Homecoming has officially surpassed Iron Man, the movie that started it all.

According to Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: Homecoming has made $318.9 million at the domestic box office. That puts it just barely ahead of Iron Man's take of $318.4 million in 2008. Granted, Homecoming had the added benefit of having Robert Downey Jr. appear as Tony Stark in the movie, which unquestionably helped get some butts in seats. Plus, Tom Holland made his debut in Captain America: Civil War last year, which was a massive hit, and that definitely helped out as well. Still, the future of the MCU seems to be in good hands with this new version of Spider-Man.

Worldwide, Spider-Man: Homecoming has absolutely obliterated Iron Man. However, in 2008 these movies weren't doing quite as much business overseas, but that has changed in the years since. Spider-Man: Homecoming has earned $737.1 million in total, with $418.2 coming from international markets. Iron Man grossed a grand total of $585.1 million, with just $266.7 million coming overseas. Iron Man also didn't have the benefit of being known as part of the MCU at the time because it was the very first movie and nobody really knew that was going to be a thing.

Looking at the bigger MCU picture, Spider-Man: Homecoming has done quite well. It is currently the seventh highest-grossing movie in the MCU, sitting behind the first Guardians of the Galaxy, which made $773.1 million. It is also the highest-grossing solo character debut movie in the MCU, but since Tony Stark is in it, calling it a solo movie almost isn't fair. The next closest movie in that category is Doctor Strange, which earned $677.7 million last year. There is no question that a big reason for a lot of this success has to do with the very positive response to the movie. As it stands, Spider-Man: Homecoming has a 92 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

As impressive as Spider-Man: Homecoming's total is, the movie is still going to add to its total in the coming weeks. The movie has yet to open in China, which is the second-biggest movie consuming market in the world. And Marvel movies tend to do very well there. So Spider-Man: Homecoming could easily overtake Guardians of the Galaxy before the end of its box office run. That should easily justify this landmark deal between Marvel and Sony that allows for Spider-Man to appear in the MCU. It also means the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, which is already slotted for July 5, 2019, should be a big deal when it arrives.