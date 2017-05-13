Things are looking good for the first solo Spider-Man movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only in terms of the quality of the movie, but financially speaking as well. Some very early box office tracking numbers have been revealed and, if they are even close to correct, Spider-Man: Homecoming will be a major financial success.

According to Box Office Pro, Spider-Man: Homecoming is eyeing an opening of $135 million domestically. That would be a big improvement over Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which brought in $91 million on its opening weekend back in 2014. The movie ultimately went on to gross $708 million worldwide which, on paper seems quite good, but for a Spider-Man movie, wasn't all that great. The movie also wasn't received very well by fans or critics, which certainly had a big effect on the box office. That will likely be the case this time around as well. If the reviews and early reactions for Spider-Man: Homecoming are positive, it will surely help the movie out quite a bit. If they are mixed to negative, the movie could suffer in the long run.

Even if the reviews are very positive for Spider-Man: Homecoming, there are still some uncertainties with this movie. This is going to be the third live-action version of Peter Parker we have seen on screen and, it is reasonable to assume that there could be some fatigue with the character from audiences. However, Marvel was smart enough to debut Tom Holland as the new Spidey in Captain America: Civil War. That movie grossed more than $1 billion worldwide and Tom Holland's Spider-Man was one of the most praised aspects of it. That should help give audiences some faith that this won't be another Amazing Spider-Man 2 situation. It also doesn't hurt that Robert Downey Jr. is set to appear as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the movie.

Box Office Pro also released their projections for the total domestic take for Spider-Man: Homecoming which, according to them, will tap out around $325 million. That would be a stellar take for the first solo Spider-Man movie in the MCU, putting it just behind the domestic haul of the first Guardians of the Galaxy, which took in $333 million domestically. That would also put it well ahead of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which brought in just $202 million domestically. Unless Marvel and Sony really drop the ball, which is doubtful given Marvel Studios' track record, it looks like they have another hit on their hands.

Marvel Studios and Sony have already set a release date for a Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, which is slated for July 5, 2019. So the early tracking bodes will for the future of Tom Holland's Peter Parker in the MCU. The cast for the movie also includes Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Bokeem Woodbine, Donald Glover, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Martin Starr, Hannibal Buress, Logan Marshall-Green, Tony Revolori and Robert Downey Jr. Spider-Man: Homecoming is directed by Jon Watts and is set for release on July 7.