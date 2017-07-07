Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures rolled out their highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Homecoming in Thursday previews last night, and it got off to quite the impressive box office start. The superhero adventure starring Tom Holland opened with $15.4 million, which puts it on track for a first weekend that is tracking between $90 million and $100 million. Given the positive critical and fan response thus far, it's certainly possible that Spidey could in fact exceed those projections, since it opened higher than both Deadpool and Wonder Woman.

Deadline reports that the $15.4 million tally for Spider-Man: Homecoming, directed by Jon Watts, easily beat the Thursday tallies for Deadpool ($12.7 million), Guardians of the Galaxy ($11.2 million) and Wonder Woman ($11 million), along with Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($10.2 million), Spider-Man 3 ($10 million), Doctor Strange ($9.4 million) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ($8.7 million). It did come up just short of this summer's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which took in $17 million in Thursday screenings, en route to an opening weekend of $146.5 million. While Spider-Man: Homecoming may not eclipse that mark, this Thursday preview gross, extremely positive reviews, a high theater count and no competition could mean that Spidey will easily overperform.

This new Spider-Man movie opened in 3,450 theaters last night for Thursday previews, with the movie opening in 4,348 theaters today, the 11th-widest opening of all time, between two more Marvel movies, The Avengers (4,349) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (4,347). Fans who left theaters last night were also quite pleased with the results, with ComScore/Screen Engine PostTrak audiences giving the movie 4.5 stars out of 5, with an 86% overall positive and a 69% definite recommend. The movie also boasts an impressive 93% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and since it's the only movie opening in wide release, it very well could open north of $100 million.

This Spider-Man adventure is set after last year's Captain America: Civil War, with Peter Parker returning to his normal life as a sophomore at Midtown Science High, after taking part in the epic airport battle in Civil War. Armed with a new "internship" from Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and a new Spidey suit, Peter tries to tackle crime in the Big Apple, while juggling his school work and extra-curricular activities like the debate team, but he is still distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear.

Tom Holland recently confirmed that there are in fact plans in place for a Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy, with Sony already setting a July 5, 2019 date for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2. Marvel's Kevin Feige has confirmed that Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 will be the first Phase 2 movie, which will be set just minutes after the story of Avengers 4 wraps up, with the movie arriving just two months after Avengers 4 debuts on May 3, 2019. It's possible that the third Spider-Man: Homecoming movie will hit theaters in 2021, but no release plans have been confirmed. Be sure to check back on Sunday for the box office estimates, to see how Spider-Man: Homecoming fared at the box office this weekend.