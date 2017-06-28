There are a ton of Captain America cameos that were shot for Spider-Man: Homecoming. But Marvel fans won't see them until the Blu-ray hits. A recent Spider-Man: Homecoming TV spot had Peter Parker and his Midtown Science High School classmates watching a video about the Captain America Fitness Challenge, which prompts Peter's best friend Ned Leeds to ask if Parker knows Cap. The young wannabe superhero replies, "I stole his shield!" Well, It seems there were many more of cameos featuring Chris Evans. Another TV spot shows a second PSA video with Cap offering advice to kids who've landed in detention, which may or may not actually be in the finished movie. Director Jon Watts explains in a new interview that he shot several of these PSA videos as part of a whole series called "Rappin With Cap". The videos cover a wide variety of issues facing high school kids. Here's what the director had to say about why he wanted to bring Chris Evans in for these Cap cameos.

"When I was thinking of what would a Marvel universe high school look like, I was like, their version would be the Captain America fitness challenge. So it started with that, then we just started joking around about like, what if he did more videos? As soon as that door opened up, I just couldn't stop brainstorming more and more things. Then I made a very... I think you see it for like a split second in the movie, but we made a whole detailed DVD case of like, 'Rappin' with Cap' or 'Rappin' With the Captain' and it was just messages from Captain America to the youth of today as if somehow the government had Captain America make all these PSAs for kids. And we shot so many more than are even in the movie. [They'll be] on the Blu-ray."

This isn't the first time Chris Evans has popped up for a Marvel cameo, returning briefly in Thor: The Dark World during a scene where Loki (Tom Hiddleston) turns himself into Captain America in full costume, just to annoy his brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Director Jon Watts wouldn't confirm how many of these PSA videos appear in the movie, during his interview with Screen Rant, but he did tease that many more of the videos exist, while praising Chris Evans.

"There's so many about just everything, [like] brushing your teeth. Just anything you could think of, we had poor Captain America do it. Those were so much fun, just making them in the moment, [and] really trying some stuff out. Chris [Evans] was so game, it was really fun."

There is also another interesting Captain America connection that goes all the way back to 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. Kenneth Choi returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Principal Morita, who is most likely a relative of the character he played in Captain America: The First Avenger, Jim Morita, one of Cap's Howling Commandos in World War II. We have only seen Principal Morita briefly in a recent TV spot where he gives Peter Parker detention. It seems likely that Principal Morita is the grandson of Howling Commando Jim Morita, but we likely won't find out for sure until Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7. In the meantime, take a look at the TV spot that features part of Captain America's Fitness Challenge below.