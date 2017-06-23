With exactly two weeks left until Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters, it seems that a new mystery cast member has been unveiled. The IMDB page for Spider-Man: Homecoming has added Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Connelly to the cast, with the actress portraying "Karen/Suit Lady." This casting has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios or Sony Pictures, but this certainly wouldn't be the first time that news of a surprise casting addition happens just before a Marvel movie is released.

When Marvel announced the red carpet premiere of Avengers: Age of Ultron, the studio made a list of cast members that have been confirmed to attend, as part of the tip sheet sent to members of the press covering the event. That tip sheet included two cast members who had not been previously announced, Julie Delpy as Madame B, who trained a young Natasha Romanoff to become the Black Widow, and Linda Cardellini as Laura Barton, the wife of Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). When production began last year on Captain America: Civil War, fans were surprised to find William Hurt as part of the cast, reprising his role from 2008's The Incredible Hulk as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. It remains to be seen if Marvel plans on confirming this casting as we get closer and closer to the July 7 release date of this Spider-Man movie.

Aside from the IMDB listing, no further details about this character have been given, but if it is true, this won't be her first time starring in a Marvel movie. Five years before the Marvel Cinematic Universe started with Iron Man, Universal Pictures released Hulk, which starred Eric Bana as Bruce Banner and Jennifer Connelly as Betty Ross. When Marvel Studios released The Incredible Hulk in 2008, just months after Iron Man, Liv Tyler portrayed Betty Ross alongside Edward Norton as Bruce Banner, who was replaced by Mark Ruffalo in 2012's The Avengers. The actress is also married to Paul Bettany, who plays the iconic character Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It's worth noting that anyone can edit a film's IMDB page, so it's possible that this could have been added by someone who was given some inaccurate information. On the other hand, the movie has already started screening for members of the press, so it's also possible that someone could have seen the movie and then added Jennifer Connelly's character into the movie's IMDB page. Regardless, fans will find out in exactly 14 days whether or not Jennifer Connelly is part of this highly-anticipated Spider-Man movie. There has already been one Spider-Man: Homecoming early reaction, which claims its the best Spider-Man movie ever.

If Jennifer Connelly is part of Spider-Man: Homecoming, she joins a diverse cast that includes Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Zendaya as Michelle, who has been rumored to be the daughter of Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton), a.k.a. The Vulture, but that report was shot down. The cast also includes Laura Harrier as Liz Allan, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Michael Cherus as The Tinkerer, Kenneth Choi as Principal Morita and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. Jon Watts, who made his directorial debut with the indie hit Cop Car, directs from a script by John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, Jon Watts, Chris McKenna, Christopher Ford and Erik Sommers. Hopefully we'll find out more about Spider-Man: Homecoming as we get closer to the July 7 release date.