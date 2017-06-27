In just a few short days, Spider-Man will finally return to the big screen with Spider-Man: Homecoming, starring Tom Holland, and to celebrate, Sony thought they'd have some fun with patrons of a New York City Starbucks. A number of hidden cameras were set up throughout a Starbucks, and while patrons were waiting for their drinks, many noticed that the baristas would call out Spider-Man's name as well. Much to their surprise, the webbed wonder literally comes down from the ceiling to surprise them, before grabbing his coffee.

This new video debuted on Sony Pictures YouTube today, where a young actor wearing a Spider-Man costume surprises a slew of these coffee-seeking patrons, some of whom are totally taken by surprise, while some apparently aren't surprised too easily, with one man just looking at this Spidey hanging upside down and stating, "Hey Spider-Man, what's up?" The video takes an amusing turn when one fan calls him Peter Parker instead of Spider-Man, which the unidentified actor takes in stride, stating, "You known my real identity." The video ends with a montage of fans taking selfies with Spidey, while the actor puts on some real Spider-Man moves for the crowd, performing a flip off the counter and then throwing his coffee and flipping onto another table, before catching his coffee cup and swinging out of the store, telling everyone that he has to "get to school."

There is even a cameo from Stan Lee, who is seen taking a photo of Spidey as he swings out of the store. While these fans took the prank in good stride, several were quite startled by Spider-Man literally dropping in on them as they waited for their coffee. Even some of the young kids at this Starbucks knew it was Spider-Man, as he drops in and out of the store through the ceiling. Hours before this prank, we also see some behind-the-scenes footage of the production crew getting ready, with cameras on all of these unsuspecting patrons waiting to get their coffee. Whether or not this helps drum up more box office business for Spider-Man: Homecoming remains to be seen, but it may actually need some help.

Earlier this month, a new report claimed that analysts were tracking the Spider-Man: Homecoming box office debut between $90 million and $108 million, which is certainly a strong debut, but it's also down quite a bit from the first projections. Early long-range tracking from May was putting this Spider-Man adventure at $135 million, although it's possible that long-range report wasn't as accurate. Still, that is quite the significant drop, but it will still likely open stronger than the last big-screen Spider-Man movie, 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which opened at $91 million in the summer of 2014, en route to a global haul of $708 million. While those numbers were still solid, it wasn't as big as Sony had hoped, and the critical reception was not terribly good either, which lead to Sony striking a joint deal with Marvel Studios to share the rights to this iconic character.

It has also been confirmed that there will be two Spider-Man: Homecoming post-credit scenes, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise since this is a Marvel Studios movie. Still, the contents of these scenes have not yet been revealed at this time, but it's possible that details about these scenes may leak in the days leading up to the July 7 release of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Sony and Marvel have already set up a sequel, Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, which is slated for release on July 5, 2019 although no further details have been revealed. While we wait for more on Spider-Man: Homecoming, check out this hilarious prank below.