Your new friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is on his way to the big screen for his first solo movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's right. Spider-Man: Homecoming is mere weeks away as we race toward the July 7 release date and we are finally going to see what a full movie with Tom Holland as Spidey looks like. Thanks to some newly revealed concept art, we actually have a slightly better idea of what it is going to be, as well as some excellent shots of the bad guy he'll be contending with, the Vulture.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming concept art comes to us via ComicBookMovie and is just the latest in a whole lot of new material from the movie to hit the web. The art features a couple of different looks at familiar shots from the trailers, such as Spider-Man fighting the bank-robbing Avengers crew, as well as him web-slinging in an elevator shaft. But there are also quite a few shots that give us a better idea of what his suit can do with all of the Stark tech he has at his disposal.

Additionally, we have some very nice action shots. One of which features Spidey and Vulture duking it out in a junkyard with very explosive results. Marvel hasn't exactly hidden Vulture, aka Adrian Toomes, from us in the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailers, but they do seem to be saving a lot of it for the movie. But if you want some great shots that give an idea of just how imposing he is going to be, this concept art does a very nice job of that. The shot of him perched like an actual vulture is especially menacing and gives a truly fantastic look at the amazing size of his wings.

Expectations are very high for this movie. Tom Holland's performance as Spider-Man was easily viewed as one of the best parts of Captain America: Civil War. That is definitely a good thing, but that has also put a lot of pressure on Spider-Man: Homecoming. It certainly doesn't hurt that Robert Downey Jr. is along for the ride as Tony Stark/Iron Man, and an Oscar-nominee in the form of Michael Keaton is playing Vulture, who is the main villain in the movie, alongside not one but two different Shockers. The supporting cast for the movie really ballooned with talent as well, so there is a lot going for Spider-Man: Homecoming on paper heading into the release.

Spider-Man: Homecoming should do very well at the box office as it is currently tracking for a possible opening weekend of $140 million domestically. That would make Marvel and Sony very happy and would help ensure we get a lot more Spider-Man in the MCU in the years to come. Be sure to check out the brand new Spider-Man: Homecoming concept art for yourself below.

