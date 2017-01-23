Earlier this month, a promo photo was released in conjunction with Dell debuting its Inspiron 15 gaming laptop at CES, which featured a fresh look at the Stark-built Spider-Man costume in the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tom Holland was also on hand at the CES convention, where he spoke about the upcoming superhero adventure, hitting theaters on July 7. The actor revealed during a CES presentation that this gaming laptop actually unlocks some of the new features in Spidey's tech-suit. More importantly, we learned of Ned Leeds importance in being Peter Parker's right hand man because of his gamer knowledge. Here's what Tom Holland had to say about the costume and the role Ned Leeds plays in helping get Spider-man off the ground.

"Throughout the movie, my mentor is Tony Stark, probably best known as Iron Man. He builds me a high-tech new suit which is just filled with awesome gadgets. Let me just stress that it didn't stretch my acting abilities to be confused by it. Luckily enough, my best friend in the movie, Ned Leeds, is a complete gamer. And using the Dell Inspiron 15 we were able to tap into the suit and find out some of its cool new exciting features."

We have already seen one of the suit's cool features, the webbed wings that Spidey uses to soar over a police helicopter. It remains to be seen how many other new features will be embedded into this superhero suit, or when we may see more of these features unveiled. We still have several more months until the July 7 release date, so we'll surely be getting another trailer and most likely a number of film clips between now and the release, so hopefully those bits of footage will showcase more of the suit's features.

Spider-Man: Homecoming follows Peter Parker (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, as he begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine, distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

The supporting cast includes Zendaya playing Michelle, while Tony Revolori is playing Flash Thompson and Jacob Batalon is playing Ned Leeds. Robert Downey Jr. reprises his role as Tony Stark, along with Jon Favreau as Tony's bodyguard Happy Hogan, along with Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Michael Barbieri as Jason Macendale, Isabela Amara as Sally and Michael Chernus as Tinkerer. Donald Glover also stars in an unspecified role, with Kenneth Choi playing Principal Morita. Since the actor previously played Jim Morita, one of Captain America's Howling Commandos in Captain America: The First Avenger, many have speculated that Principal Morita is one of Jim Morita's descendants. Take a look at this new video featuring Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland as he discusses the Dell Inspiron 15 gaming laptop at CES.