It's become commonplace for movie studios to team up with various companies to cross-promote both their films and products at the same time, especially during the summer blockbuster season. Audi teamed up with Marvel for Captain America: Civil War, with a number of their vehicles being prominently used in the superhero adventure. For this summer's Spider-Man: Homecoming, Marvel has teamed up with the computer manufacturer Dell, with the company debuting a new promo image featuring Tom Holland in full costume as Spider-Man, as he's seen swinging out of the company's new high-end gaming laptop.

We still have several months to go until Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters this summer, so it's possible that this image could be just the first of many promotional opportunities between Dell and Spider-Man: Homecoming. This image gives fans a closer look at the new costume, which was designed by Tony Stark, and we saw in the trailer that it includes new web wings, in a scene where Spidey is seen soaring past a police helicopter with the assistance of these wings. Sony and Marvel have yet to announce when the next trailer will arrive, so it remains to be seen when we'll get another look at Spidey's new suit in action.

Last week, an international TV spot gave fans a new look at the villainous Vulture, played by Michael Keaton. The TV spot also includes a brief scene that shows Laura Harrier's Liz Allan falling down an elevator shaft. While the shot is very brief, the next shot shows Tom Holland's Spidey trying to pull someone up from the same elevator shaft, presumably Liz Allan herself. Unfortunately, we didn't get to see what happens that leads Liz to be in such grave danger. Perhaps we'll see more of this scene in the next trailer.

Spider-Man: Homecoming follows Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, as he begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine, distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

The supporting cast includes Zendaya playing a character named Michelle, while Tony Revolori is playing Flash Thompson and Jacob Batalon is playing Ned Leeds. Robert Downey Jr. reprises his role as Tony Stark, along with Jon Favreau as Tony's bodyguard Happy Hogan, along with Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Michael Barbieri as Jason Macendale, Isabela Amara as Sally and Michael Chernus as Tinkerer. Donald Glover also stars in an unspecified role, with Kenneth Choi playing Principal Morita. Since the actor previously played Jim Morita, one of Captain America's Howling Commandos in Captain America: The First Avenger, many have speculated that Principal Morita is one of Jim Morita's descendants. Take a look at this new photo from Spider-Man: Homecoming, as we get closer and closer to the July 7, 2017 release date.