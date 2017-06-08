Two weeks ago, Sony Pictures debuted the first in a series of new TV spots for Spider-Man: Homecoming, which centers on an NBA Finals party hosted by Iron Man himself, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). The first TV spot showcased Tony telling his bodyguard Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) that "the kid" a.k.a. Peter Parker (Tom Holland) should be invited to this party, along with a subtle reference to Captain America: Civil War. The second TV spot showed Peter Parker showing up to the party, only to be told by Happy Hogan that he needs to get snacks, and on the way, he just happens upon a crime in progress which he has to stop. Today we have the third installment in this series, featuring Peter running into DJ Khaled.

The TV spot, which debuted on the Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube today, begins with Spidey getting a call from Happy Hogan. Peter asks if Mr. Stark is upset that he isn't there yet. Happy dryly quips that Stark is "devastated". Hogan then wants to know where the snacks are. Spidey assures that he's getting them, picking up a box of saltine crackers. The display for these crackers literally says "Nothing fancy", the exact words Happy used, since they are meant for NBA legend Tim Duncan.

Spidey's trip to the store hits yet another snag though, when he runs into musician DJ Khaled at the bodega, where they both wait in line. Spidey and DJ Khaled are mutually star-struck upon meeting one another, with Khaled telling young Peter that he's going to the same NBA Finals party as well. When two young women ahead of them in line ask for a picture, DJ Khaled takes their phone, assuming they want a selfie with him. But they actually want him to take a photo with Spider-Man. Khaled laughs it off, revealing this is "definitely a first." While he takes a few photos for these fans, Peter sees the game is still well under way, and takes off in a hurry. You may recall that DJ Khaled was seen in photos posted by Robert Downey Jr. in April for a "secret shoot" in April. Which many thought were Spider-Man: Homecoming reshoots. But, as it turns out, it was for these NBA Finals commercials.

Sony has been rolling out one of these TV spots a week for the past three weeks, and there should be at least one more of these spots coming out, presumably with Spidey finally arriving at the party. It's worth noting that the NBA Finals themselves may be over much sooner than anticipated, with the Golden State Warriors beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 last night, to take a 3-0 lead, and Golden State could pull off the sweep in Game 4 tomorrow night. Regardless of who wins, these Spider-Man: Homecoming TV spots with Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland and Jon Favreau have certainly been entertaining.

Last month, box office analysts predicted a Spider-Man: Homecoming box office debut of $135 million, but, as we've learned in the past, these early projections can often be quite inaccurate, on both ends of the spectrum. For Marvel's latest entry, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, early tracking suggested an opening weekend of $160 million, but it ended up falling just short with $145 million, although it was still an impressive debut that came in far above the first movie. Last weekend's box office champ Wonder Woman scored an impressive $103.2 million debut, which far exceeded original box office projections between $65 million and $80 million. While we wait for more on Spider-Man: Homecoming, take a look at the latest TV spot, along with the first two in the series.