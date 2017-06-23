Last week, a Reddit user claimed that Donald Glover is playing a criminal character called Alex, but it seems that may not be accurate. Earlier today, a report surfaced that Jennifer Connelly has been added to the IMDB page for Spider-Man: Homecoming, but that page also revealed that Donald Glover's character is actually Aaron Davis, who fans of the Marvel Comics will also know as The Prowler. While we likely won't know for sure until Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7, these new details could set up some interesting developments in future Spider-Man movies.

Shortly after it was discovered that Jennifer Connelly was listed as "Karen/Suit Lady" on IMDB, she was removed from the page entirely, while the character listing of Aaron Davis was removed after Donald Glover's name. This could certainly hint that the listings were valid, with Marvel possibly asking IMDB to remove them, but it's also possible that they could be completely fabricated, since anyone can edit a film's IMDB page. Then again, it has been mentioned before that Donald Glover is playing Aaron Davis.

Just a few days before the original report on Donald Glover, Disney XD aired a Fan's Guide to Spider-Man: Homecoming, a 22-minute special chocked full of new footage, where Donald Glover's character was referred to as Aaron Davis. It's also worth noting that the Spider-Man: Homecoming novelization only covers the first act of the movie, so it's possible that Aaron Graves was using Alex as a fake name, perhaps to hide his identity from the characters he's buying the weapons from, Herman Schultz (Bokeem Woodbine) and Jackson "Montana" Brice (Logan Marshall-Green).

In the Marvel Comics, Aaron Davis was also the uncle of Miles Morales, the character Donald Glover voices on the Ultimate Spider-Man animated series, and the character that he also lobbied to play for some time in a live-action movie. Aaron Davis was a career criminal, who used to be partners with his brother Jefferson Davis, before Jefferson reformed his life and had a family, including his son Miles Morales. After stealing some technology from Oscorp, a spider that was genetically enhanced with the Oz formula crawled into Miles bag and eventually found and bit Morales, giving him the Spider-Man powers. In the comics, Aaron Davis was also associated with The Tinkerer, a character played by Michael Chernus, so perhaps this movie will set up an alliance between those characters for future Spider-Man movies.

Sony has confirmed that Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 is already in the works, with the studio setting a July 5, 2019 release date. It was recently announced that this sequel will not feature Iron Man or the Vulture, although no other specific plot details were given. If Donald Glover is in fact playing Aaron Davis, then it's possible that this movie may also introduce his nephew Miles Morales, but that may not happen since Sony is also putting out a Spider-Man animated movie, with Shameik Moore voicing Miles Morales, with that movie following his origins. Regardless, we'll find out what happens when Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters nationwide on July 7.