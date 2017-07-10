If you didn't get a chance to see Spider-Man: Homecoming over the weekend, there will be SPOILERS discussed below, particularly pertaining to the post-credit scenes and one intriguing character reveal. Now that Spider-Man: Homecoming is a bona fide success, with an impressive $117 million opening weekend at the box office, director Jon Watts clarified some details about one of the two Spider-Man: Homecoming post-credit scenes. This is your last chance to avoid SPOILERS, so stop reading now if you haven't seen the movie.

There had been earlier rumors that the mysterious character Michelle, played by Zendaya, is actually the daughter of Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. Vulture (Michael Keaton). As it turned out, Adrian Toomes did in fact have a daughter, but it wasn't Michelle, it was Laura Harrier's Liz Allan, Peter Parker's love interest throughout the movie. One of the most memorable scenes comes when Adrian is driving Peter and Laura to the Homecoming dance, and Adrian puts it together that Peter is in fact the Spider-Man that has been a thorn in his side throughout the movie, but after their final battle, Spidey saves Adrian's life, and leaves him tied up for the cops. In the first post-credit scene, Adrian Toomes has been put in prison, where he's met by another prisoner, Mac Gargan (Michael Mando), who, in the comics, becomes Scorpion. Mac reveals that he has people on the outside that could take care of Spider-Man, and he heard rumor that Toomes actually knows who Spider-Man really is, although Adrian lies and says he doesn't know. Some have thought that this gesture may have happened so Adrian can get revenge himself on Spidey, but Entertainment Weekly spoke with director Jon Watts, who revealed that is not the case. Here's what he had to say below.

"That's what is cool, he gets a moment of redemption and he gets to protect Peter, even though Peter would never know. It's his way of saying thank you. It's all in keeping with the complicated and sympathetic character of Toomes/Vulture, whose motivations are perhaps the most understandable of all Marvel villains. It was a really interesting thing in the development of the story. You couldn't just rely on the tropes of the villain being a murderer and killing a bunch of people. He had to be redeemable in some capacity in the end and that he believes everything he said, especially about his family. So it was a really fine walk to create a villain that still has that moment of redemption in the end. Those scenes with [Toomes] and Peter in the house, where he's driving Peter to the dance, that right there is the reason for doing the movie. That, more than anything else, is what I was looking forward to, and I got to have a lot of fun shooting that stuff."

While it's quite rare for any villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to return in any follow-ups, Jon Watts added that, "Toomes definitely could come back." Marvel has already confirmed a July 5, 2019 release date for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, with a third installment also being planned to round out the trilogy. As for Zendaya's character Michelle, there were also rumors that she was actually going to be Mary Jane Watson, which turned out to be false, although some fans may have thought the filmmakers were hinting at this when Michelle revealed towards the end of the film that she also goes by MJ. In a separate interview with IGN, producer Amy Pascal revealed that Michelle quite simply, is not Mary Jane Watson.

"We never even looked at it as a big reveal necessarily but more of just a fun homage to his past adventures and his past love. She's not Mary Jane Watson. She never was Mary Jane Watson. She was always this new high school character, Michelle, who we know there's an "M" in Michelle and an "M" in Mary. So we're so clever and we thought, 'Wouldn't it be neat if her initials were MJ?' And then I think it leaked that she would be playing MJ and then it became a whole headache for Zendaya to have to navigate. It was never a big, 'Oh my God, it's a big reveal! There are big reveals in the movie. That's not one of them. She's not Mary Jane Watson. Is she going to date Peter? Are they going to fall in love? She seems to be intrigued with him. There's a nice chemistry there. Who knows what will happen in the future films? She is not going to end as being Mary Jane Watson."

Another huge reveal came in the closing moments of the film, when Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) walked into Peter's room and saw him wearing his full Spider-Man suit, exclaiming, "What the f-" as the movie came to an end. John Francis Daley, who took the first crack at the script with his writing partner Jonathan Goldstein, revealed that ending was always part of their story, because he wanted to show how Peter's secret identity was starting to get out of control. Here's what he had to say below.

"That was something we always wanted, because we liked the idea of his secret getting out of control. More and more people that he cares about finding out and how that affects him. What he realizes is that there is a virtue in being a secret identity and how he kind of has the advantage in many ways over his other superhero buddies."

Tom Holland also added that he wants to try and explain his Spider-Man costume to Aunt May as a "cosplay thing," adding that, "the fact that he thinks she doesn't know he's Spider-Man is a really important part of the character. I'm going to try and figure out a way to convince her otherwise." It remains unclear if that final scene will be addressed in any way during Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers 4, although fans may have to wait until Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 to find out what happens directly after that scene. Then again, it has already been confirmed that Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 will be set directly after Avengers 4 ends as the first Phase 4 movie, dealing with the aftermath of Avengers 4. Hopefully we'll learn more about Spider-Man: Homecoming and its upcoming sequels as this superhero adventure continues its successful box office run.