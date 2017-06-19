In just over two weeks, on July 7 to be exact, we are finally going to get to see Spider-Man: Homecoming, which fans have very high hopes for. This has to work. We simply can't stomach another reboot. So there is a lot of pressure on this movie to succeed for fans, for Sony and for Marvel Studios. But there's some good news! The first, lone reaction for Spider-Man: Homecoming has hit the web and it is extremely positive.

Daniel R has supposedly seen Spider-Man: Homecoming and decided to post his spoiler-free thoughts on Twitter. According to him, this is the "perfect" Spider-Man movie and sounds like it will be (almost) everything all of us want it to be. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Finally, the perfect Spider-Man film I've been waiting for my whole life."

It has been a long time since we have had a truly great Spider-Man movie. The Amazing Spider-Man was liked well enough, but even most of its defenders wouldn't call it a truly great movie. It really was Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 back in 2004 that was the last excellent movie made that was focused on the webslinger. Captain America: Civil War featured Spidey and is considered a great movie by many, but that doesn't really count as a Spider-Man movie. According to Daniel R, Spider-Man: Homecoming is the best since Spider-Man 2, but it isn't without its problems.

"Best Spider-Man since Spider-Man 2. This movie is so much fun. Great cast. Great action. Villain was...meh. But other than that, great."

The villain thing is a very common complaint in regards to Marvel movies, so that sadly isn't all that surprising to hear. Still, this mostly sounds pretty great, right? Well, not so fast. Not to say this reaction isn't genuine, but why are we only getting one reaction? No disrespect to Daniel R, but his Twitter bio simply reads "writer" and we don't really know who this guy is. Why is Marvel Studios allowing for this lone reaction to remain online? It isn't likely this guy got his own personal screening, so why hasn't anyone else tweeted out their reactions? It does seem a bit strange to have just one reaction, that isn't from a major critic, for such a big upcoming movie. Again, no reason to panic or anything, but it should at least raise an eyebrow.

Critical reaction will be crucial for Spider-Man: Homecoming, especially with a full-blown trilogy in the balance. There is some fatigue after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and, as we saw recently with Wonder Woman, positive buzz can go a very long way in achieving box office success. Currently, Spider-Man: Homecoming is tracking for an opening weekend of around $100 million domestically, which should be plenty to make Marvel Studios and Sony happy. That said if the early critical reactions are very positive, who knows who high that number could go? We'll know very soon. For now, you can check out the first reaction to the new Spider-Man reboot for yourself below.

