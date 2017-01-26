With roughly six months left until Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the next trailer. While the studio hasn't announced when the next batch of footage will arrive, we have possibly the next best thing, new toy images revealed by Hasbro earlier today, which give us a new look at the villainous Vulture, and much more. Among the toys unveiled today were the Spider-Man and Vulture 6-Inch Figure and Feature Figure Assortments, a Spider Racer Vehicle, and Vulture Attack Playset.

These new Hasbro toys will debut in conjunction with the July 7 release date of Spider-Man: Homecoming, although it isn't clear if any of these toys depict actual scenes from the movie. Hasbro also released an image for the Marvel Spider-Man Mega City Playset, which won't arrive until this fall. The playset stands nearly 4 feet tall and includes more than 20 different play features. As for the other toys, they give us a better look at Vulture, along with the Spider-Man homemade costume, along with his regular costume, equipped with web shooters.

The Vulture Attack Set and the Spider Racer vehicle sets are the most intriguing here, since they could be previewing an actual scene and perhaps Spidey's actual vehicle from the movie, but that has yet to be confirmed. The Attack Set features the facade of what looks to be an apartment complex, with a web net and the Spider-Man logo on the building. It remains to be seen whether this set is a recreation of a fight scene between Tom Holland's Spidey and Michael Keaton's Vulture, but perhaps we'll see part of this potential scene in the next trailer.

The Spider Racer vehicle features two projectiles that can seemingly be launched from the car. IGN reports that the standard figures will be available in May for $7.99, with the Feature figures, which come with more accessories, priced at $14.99. The Vulture Attack Set will also be released in May for $44.99, while the Spider Racer set costs $24.99. The Spider-Man Mega City Playset, which is unrelated to this new Spider-Man movie, will debut in October for $99.99. This set stands 46 inches tall featuring five separate levels, from the subways to Peter's secret lab. The Spider-Man figure can be hooked up to web ziplines and swing throughout the set.

These toys arrive just a few days after a new video surfaced at CES, where Tom Holland explained how Dell's new high-powered gaming laptop, the Dell Inspiron 15, fits into the story. The actor revealed that Jacob Batalon's character Ned Leeds uses this laptop to access some of the exciting new features of Spidey's new upgraded suit, which Tony Stark gave to him. Spider-Man: Homecoming will also star Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Zendaya playing Michelle, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Jon Favreau as Tony's bodyguard Happy Hogan, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Michael Barbieri as Jason Macendale, Isabela Amara as Sally, Kenneth Choi playing Principal Morita, Michael Chernus as Tinkerer and Donald Glover in an unspecified role. Take a look at these new toy photos from Spider-Man: Homecoming.