Move over, Wonder Woman, there's a new champion in town. It's been a big year for superhero movies and the Marvel and DC offerings have been among the highest-grossing movies of 2017. But now Spider-Man: Homecoming has come out totally on top and is the highest-grossing superhero movie of the year, besting Wonder Woman and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Spider-Man is back in a big way.

According to Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: Homecoming has now grossed $874.4 million worldwide. The movie got a recent boost as it finally opened in China and has done very well there. That extra money has helped make it the biggest comic book movie of the year over Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($863.4 million), Wonder Woman ($819.6 million) and Logan ($616.8 million). Domestically, Wonder Woman still has Spidey beat, with $411.7 million. Spider-Man: Homecoming is currently at $331.9 million.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is now the fourth highest-grossing movie of 2017 overall, in addition to being the biggest comic book movie of the year. The first Spider-Man movie within the MCU is trailing only Despicable Me 3 ($1.01 billion), The Fate of the Furious ($1.23 billion) and Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast ($1.26 billion). That's pretty good considering that there was some concern that audiences were growing tired of the Spider-Man franchise after Sony's failed The Amazing Spider-Man reboot. Tom Holland's take on Peter Parker has been enough to get audiences back on board, though, and everyone's favorite webslinger is back on track.

In terms of Spider-Man movies, Spider-Man: Homecoming is now the second highest-grossing live-action movie based on the character, trailing only Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 ($890.9 million). Granted, most fans do not enjoy Spider-Man 3 and it is generally considered to be the worst of the live-action Spider-Man movies overall. Spider-Man: Homecoming has passed the first Spider-Man ($821.7 million), Spider-Man 2 ($783.8 million), The Amazing Spider-Man ($757.9 million) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ($709 million).

Marvel's decision to include Tom Holland's new Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War turned out to be a very good decision. His scenes in that movie, which grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, helped convince many fans that this newly rebooted version of the character wasn't going to be a waste of time. It also doesn't hurt that Spider-Man: Homecoming was received very well by critics, as the movie currently has a 92 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Marvel and Sony have already set a release date for the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, which is set to arrive on July 5, 2019. If they can deliver another good movie, the studios have every reason to expect that the sequel will be another huge hit at the box office.