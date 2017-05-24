Hot on the heels of releasing Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer #3, Marvel has gone ahead and released the second international trailer for overseas audiences. The new international trailer has completely new footage from the movie which shows off the true nature of Peter Parker, the high schooler. That said, this new trailer is totally different from what U.S. audiences just saw as the latest trailer dropped.

As well, Marvel has also unveiled a new international poster for the movie, which may be the best artwork for the film yet.

Spider-Man, with Iron Man by his side, can be seen raging against the evil of Michael Keaton's Vulture, against the backdrop of New York City.

Thrilled by his experience with The Avengers, young Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. He also tries to return to his normal daily routine, distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear.

In February 2015, Marvel Studios and Sony reached a deal to share the character rights of Spider-Man, integrating the character into the established MCU. The following June, Tom Holland was cast as the title character, while Watts was hired to direct. Principal photography began in June 2016 at Pinewood Atlanta Studios in Fayette County, Georgia and continued in New York City before concluding in Berlin the following October.

Though many fans were disappointed by the complete reboot of Spider-Man in this new incarnation, many fans were excited to finally see the character "come home" to Marvel after being under Sony's rule for so many years. The fact that Marvel can now use the character again has allowed Spider-Man to join his rightful place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and be recruited by The Avengers, which was teased in the last Avengers movie, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and will fully be explored in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) takes Peter Parker under his wing.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is coming to theaters on July 7, 2017. The movie will be released in the U.S. in 3D, IMAX, and IMAX 3D.