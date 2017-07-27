We're finally getting a good luck at the Tony Stark designed Iron Spider suit from the final moments of Spider-Man: Homecoming. The Iron Spider suit was teased at the end of Homecoming and more recently it was featured on the new poster for Avengers: Infinity War that was released last weekend at San Diego Comic-Con. The new poster saw a few more changes for characters in the upcoming movie including the Iron Spider suit as well as Steve Rogers in full Nomad mode as well as Black Widow going incognito with blonde hair.

The new reveal for the Spider-Man Iron Spider suit comes to us courtesy of Art of VFX's interview with Homecoming's VFX supervisor Dominik Zimmerle and it looks pretty amazing. The colors are a nice red, black, and gold with a nice mix of what we saw in Homecoming and the original comic books. The new suit might be another hard pill to swallow for people that had a hard time getting used to Tom Holland's suit in Homecoming, but how else is Peter Parker supposed to go up against Thanos, and look cool next to his mentor Iron Man while doing it? An upgrade is certainly necessary for this kind of battle.

Dominik Zimmerle of Trixter spoke to Art of VFX about his involvement with Spider-Man: Homecoming, mentioning that they were originally brought on because of their work on past Marvel movies including Iron Man 3 and Avengers: Age of Ultron. Zimmerle has also been the VFX supervisor on Ant-Man and the non-Marvel movie Independence Day: Resurgence. Zimmerle talks about the Iron Spider suit and says that it was primarily made for "the next installments of the MCU" and that he and Trixter took notes from studio to make the suit not only look like it was designed by Stark, but also make it look like a Stark presentation, which meant that work on the vault itself had to be designed as well.

The Iron Spider suit was introduced in the comic book version of Civil War after Peter Parker joins Stark's team. Tony Stark then gives Parker a suit and an Iron Man/Spider-Man-themed suit that is decked out with a whole bunch of new tricks, including 3 more appendages. It has been rumored since the inception of the MCU that we would get a look at the Iron Spider suit on the big screen, but it took until the end of Homecoming to make it a reality.

So, there we have it, the first real look at the Iron Spider suit, which we are about to see a lot more of when the whole team assembles to go up against Thanos. The Art of VFX interview with Dominik Zimmerle is really informative on the effects side of things and his highly recommended for anybody who like to learn about the creative forces behind the scenes. Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on May 4th, 2018, so I n the meantime you can check out the new picture of the Iron Spider suit below.