Even before it was confirmed that Michael Keaton was playing the villainous Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming, fans were excited that he had signed on, since it marked his long-awaited return to the superhero genre. Long before the term "cinematic universe" was even coined, Michael Keaton played Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton's 1989 classic Batman, which, along with its 1990s sequels, helped pave the way for the superhero genre to thrive on the big screen today. While there is still much that isn't known about Vulture in this movie, Tom Holland revealed in a new interview that Michael Keaton could not stop name-checking Batman on the set.

Earlier this week, Michael Keaton teased that his Vulture character is not your typical type of villain, while clarifying that he originally turned down the project because it didn't mesh well with his schedule. He added that they shifted the production schedule to accommodate him, and he's glad he came aboard to play the Vulture. During a new interview with Short List Magazine, Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland revealed that during his scenes with Michael Keaton, the actor kept making it clear that he played Batman. Here's what Tom Holland had to say about working with Michael Keaton.

"Pretty cool. He's a badass. We have a fight in the movie and I punch him. He turns around and says [in a deep voice], 'I'm Batman.' He kept doing Batman quotes on set."

We first got confirmation that Vulture was going to be the villain when Sony and Marvel debuted new concept art featuring Spidey doing battle with Vulture. While there is still little known about how Vulture is introduced into the story, Tom Holland teased that the first time fans meet Vulture, he's "terrifying," comparing his introduction to a horror movie because it's so intense. Director Jon Watts also stated that Peter Parker and Adrian Toomes are somewhat similar, because they were both just ordinary people who were imbued with incredible powers.

From the very beginning, it was revealed that Spider-Man: Homecoming, and the new Spidey's introduction in Captain America: Civil War, would skip the familiar origin story involving the radioactive spider bite and the death of Uncle Ben, that transforms Peter Parker into Spider-Man. Instead, it was rumored that Spider-Man: Homecoming will be the start of a trilogy that takes place entirely within Peter Parker's high school years, a theory which was solidified with news that Peter is a sophomore in high school when Spider-Man: Homecoming begins

The supporting cast includes Zendaya playing a character named Michelle, while Tony Revolori is playing Flash Thompson, Jacob Batalon is playing Ned Leeds and Laura Harrier is playing Liz Allan. Jon Watts directs from a script by John Francis Daley and Jonathan M. Goldstein, with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal producing. Spider-Man: Homecoming currently doesn't have any competition standing in its way on July 7, but it remains to be seen how huge its opening weekend will be.