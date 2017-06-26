The Marvel Cinematic Universe just got a whole lot more interesting. Not that it wasn't interesting already but, leave it to Kevin Feige to give us something extra to chew on. With the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming just over the horizon, the man in charge of Marvel Studios has been talking quite a bit about the future of the MCU and, more specifically, how it relates to Spider-Man. Or, perhaps, Spider-Men. Yes. It may be premature to hope for a crazy team-up movie, but Kevin Feige has confirmed that Miles Morales, the kid who takes up the Spider-Man mantle in the Ultimate Marvel universe, exists in the MCU.

Warning: minor spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: Homecoming. Donald Glover was recently revealed to be playing Aaron Davis, aka The Prowler, in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Those who have read the Ultimate Spider-Man comics will point out that Davis is actually Miles Morales' uncle and, in the movie, he actually refers to his "nephew," but not by name. In a recent interview with Screen Crush, Kevin Feige was asked about this and did clarify that yes, Miles Morales is somewhere in the MCU. He's not going to show up just yet, but here's what he had to say about it.

"In the meantime, I think Miles is a big part of the animated movie that Sony's making. But where we go...we definitely want you to go '[Miles] is there. He's there somewhere.'"

So that is a pretty big deal, to say the least. Not only did Marvel Studios manage to work out a deal with Sony to have Tom Holland play Spidey in the MCU, but now they have Miles Morales which, as far as fans are concerned, is a huge deal. In fact, before Spider-Man: Homecoming as we are about to know it came together, there was a whole lot of support to have the Miles Morales version of the character be the subject of the new movie, as opposed to Peter Parker. Well, it looks like if we can all hang in there for a bit, Marvel is going to give us the best of both worlds at some point. There is no way Kevin Feige would confirm something like this just to mess with everyone. Plus, Feige also clarified that "anything that's happened in the books" is fair game for them, which is huge.

In case you aren't familiar, Miles Morales took up the mantle of Spider-Man in the Ultimate Marvel Universe (which takes place outside of the main Marvel Comics Universe) following the death of Peter Parker. He is a young kid of African-American and Hispanic descent who has powers similar to Parker's Spider-Man, but with some differences. The character first appeared in 2011 and quickly became a huge hit with fans and there has been demand to see him on the big screen pretty much from the get-go. Looks like those fans are going to get their wish at some point.

As Kevin Feige points out, Sony is going to be releasing an animated Spider-Man movie that is going to center on Miles Morales, which is being produced by the recently fired Han Solo directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller. So Marvel Studios probably won't want to step on their toes at all. But with Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 already announced for July 5, 2019, who knows? We could be seeing a pretty epic team-up in the years to come.