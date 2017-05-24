Spider-Man gets invited to Tony Stark's NBA Finals party in a new Spider-Man: Homecoming TV spot. It appears that Marvel and Sony Pictures aren't through promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming yet today. First there was the new epic, action-packed trailer this morning and now comes something a little lighter and fun. It's currently the end of May and in addition to summer blockbuster movies opening, it's also time for the NBA Finals, which apparently even superheroes care about. One particular superhero, Tony Stark, is throwing a huge party to see if Lebron James and the Cavaliers can do it again.

Sony Pictures' Official YouTube page unveiled the new television spot today and it shows Tony Stark picking out what to wear to his party while his assistant Happy Hogan is sporting a strikingly similar goatee to Starks, asking if he should invite the young Peter Parker. Spoiler alert, Parker is invited to the Stark party and very excited about it. Yay. Homecoming doesn't open until July 7, 2017, so expect to see a few more exclusive NBA/Spider-Man tie-in spots in the near future.

The NBA Finals seems like a great way to give Spider-Man: Homecoming a little extra boost for television audiences, especially considering that the games will be watched live and there won't be a lot of commercial skipping during the big games. It's safe to say that many will be sick to death of seeing Stark and Spider-Man during the many commercials, but guaranteed they'll be able to tell who stars in the movie when it opens, if asked. Who will Tony Stark want to win the championship? What kind of soda will they be drinking and what kind of Doritos will they be eating? I guess we'll have to continue to watch the NBA Finals to obtain that important information.

Hopefully these ads will do better than the West Coast Kobe Bryant ads that Sony used to promote the Ghostbusters reboot during last year's NBA Finals. Sony was pretty desperate to get men into theaters to see the female lead Ghostbusters reboot that debuted last summer. Critics may have panned the reboot. But it was light years better than Bryant's attempt at acting in the commercials. The East Coast got Carmelo Anthony, Walt "Clyde" Frazier, and Spike Lee to maximize exposure to fans from both coasts. In the end, it didn't really matter all that much for Ghostbusters, so hopefully Sony is spending their money more wisely this time.

As previously stated, Spider-Man: Homecoming will open on July 7th, but if you're a basketball fan you'll already know that. You'll also already know that the movie was directed by Jon Watts, but what you probably won't know is that is was written by Jonathon Goldstein, Francis Daley, Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, and Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Impress your friends after the commercial with that juicy nugget of info. Bonus nugget: Sony recently announced that Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 will open on July 5th, 2018, one year after the first movie.