A new behind-the-scenes photo has been released that gives fans a better look at the new Spidey suit that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) designed for Peter Parker (Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tom Holland himself also revealed what his favorite "gizmo" on the suit is during an interview on the set. Here's what the actor had to say below.

"My favorite gizmo that the suit has, there's a very funny sequence in the movie because of something that he can do with his vision in the suit. He can sort of alter what he sees and how he sees things, and it's really funny to see. It's almost like the first time that you play a video game and the controls are all funny, and it's really funny seeing him look like a badass, but inside panic and really ... not know what to do."

It has long been confirmed that Tony Stark will be a part of this story, even designing the new suit Spidey is seen with. IGN visited the set last year, and also spoke with co-producer Eric Powell had to say about what inspired the gadgets seen in the film, and explaining why Tony Stark designed the suit for him. Here's what the producer had to say below.

"We tried to go through the comics and pull out all the sort of fun and wacky things the suit did. Which is even harder to explain when he built it in his own bedroom."

Eric Carroll also confirmed that, much like Tony Stark's Iron Man suit, Peter Parker's Spidey suit will have an AI voice that speaks to him, but it hasn't been revealing who is voicing this AI. Sony has also announced that a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming has been set for release on July 5, 2019. It is believed that each of these movies will represent a year of Peter Parker's high school career, with Peter in his sophomore year in this movie. Spider-Man: Homecoming will also star Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Zendaya playing Michelle, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Jon Favreau as Tony's bodyguard Happy Hogan, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Michael Barbieri as Jason Macendale, Isabela Amara as Sally, Kenneth Choi playing Principal Morita, Michael Chernus as Tinkerer, Bokeem Woodbine as Shocker and Donald Glover in an unspecified role. While we wait for more details, take a look at this new photo from Spider-Man: Homecoming.