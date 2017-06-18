Now that's more like it. With Spider-Man: Homecoming just around the corner, set to arrive on July 7, Sony and Marvel are doing everything they can to make sure you know that this movie is about to hit theaters. A couple of weeks ago, they released a new poster that got the internet buzzing, but not in a good way. It was a crowded, ridiculous mess and probably didn't get the response they were hoping for. Now, a new poster for the movie has been revealed and it is a big improvement over the last one.

Artist Matt Ferguson took to his Twitter to reveal a poster he did for Spider-Man: Homecoming, and it is probably one of the better ones we have seen so far. The poster keeps it to the New York setting, which is very appropriate. Instead of cramming it with every single character in the movie in a cluttered mess, it just features Spidey and Iron Man zipping around NYC together, which is a nice bit of imagery for Marvel fans. The Avengers tower can also be seen in the background, which is also a nice touch. It's a good poster. Here's what Matt Ferguson had to say about his Spider-Man: Homecoming poster.

"Here's my official Spider-Man Homecoming poster. Available at select @ODEONCinemas screenings in the UK."

So, good news for those of you who live in the UK and want to go see the movie at an Odeon Cinema location. Anyone else who wants to get their hands on this particular poster may have to try their luck on eBay or Amazon later. But fear not! If your goal is to simply get your hands on a Spider-Man poster, rest assured, there will be plenty of them available for fans to get ahold of.

To say that expectations are high for this movie is an understatement. Despite some fatigue on the side of fans with Spidey on the big screen following The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Tom Holland managed to win everyone over with his performance in Captain America: Civil War. Luckily, Holland won't be shouldering all of the responsibility. Marvel and Sony have assembled a truly stacked and impressive cast for Spider-Man: Homecoming, which includes Oscar-nominee Michael Keaton as Vulture, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau's return to the MCU as Happy Hogan and Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is currently tracking for a debut of somewhere in the neighborhood of $100 million. That would be an improvement over the $91.6 million debut that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 posted in 2014 and, if the reviews for this new movie are good, that could definitely help things as well. Just look what happened with Wonder Woman recently. In any case, that should be enough to keep Sony and Marvel happy and allow for Spidey to hang around in the MCU for a good long while. Be sure to check out the brand new poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming for yourself below.