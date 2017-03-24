Feast your eyes on a brand new, absolutely perfect poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming! The first trailer for Tom Holland's initial solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe debuted back in December, so it stands to reason that a new trailer should be coming very soon. But for now, Marvel has released this first poster, which features Peter Parker hanging out in his Spidey costume. But with a little bit of extra flair.

The poster was shared today by the official Spider-Man: HomecomingTwitter account. In the poster, we see Spider-Man laying by the river with his headphones on, seemingly drifting away in thought. In addition to having on his new Spider-man costume (courtesy of Tony Stark), he also appears to have on a school jacket of some kind, pointing to the struggle of him trying to balance his life as a teenager and his life as a superhero. The caption provided with the new poster also signifies that very same, classic Spider-Man struggle.

"Homework can wait. The city can't. #SpiderManHomecoming"

It is also definitely worth noting that we can see the Avengers tower in the background. At the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron the heroes moved to a new facility in upstate New York, but the old tower is still in New York and looks like it will be a fixture in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Since Robert Downey Jr. is going to be in on the action as Tony Stark/Iron Man, that makes total sense. Here is the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine - distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man - but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened."

Tom Holland made his debut as the new live-action Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War last year. Prior to that, there was some sense of fatigue and hesitation about recasting the role yet again after Sony's failed The Amazing Spider-Man franchise reboot. However, his portrayal was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from both fans and critics, even though he was only technically featured in two scenes (not counting the post-credits scene). So expectations are very high for the new Spider-Man movie and hopefully Marvel Studios can deliver on the promise. Everything we have seen so far, this poster included, leads us to believe they got it right.

We may have to wait (probably not long) for a new Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer, but this awesome poster will definitely do in the meantime. The cast for the movie includes Oscar nominee Michael Keaton as the villain Vulture as well as Tom Holland, Zendaya, Bokeem Woodbine, Marisa Tomei, Martin Starr, Angourie Rice, Logan Marshall-Green, Donald Glover, Hannibal Buress, Tony Revolori, Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr.. Spider-Man: Homecoming is set for release on July 7, 2017. You can check out the brand new poster for yourself below.