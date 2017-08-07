Those of us who live in the states have had the pleasure, or at least opportunity, to see Spider-Man: Homecoming, which by most accounts lived up to the high expectations that were placed upon it. The marketing campaign, which had countless posters released ahead of the movie's debut in theaters, was effective, but the movie still is rolling out in some countries around the world, so there is still some marketing to be done. Japan is getting Spider-Man: Homecoming later this month and their new poster for the movie is easily the best one we've seen yet.

The poster comes to us from the official Spider-Man: Homecoming Japan account and shows Tom Holland's Spidey and Michael Keaton's Vulture flying high above the skyline duking it out with Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man in pursuit, but lagging behind. This poster, unlike all of the American posters for the movie, is done in a manga comic book style, which looks like it could have been ripped right from the pages of a Japanese influenced Marvel comic. The poster is also textless, but it definitely gets the point across. If this doesn't let you know a Spider-Man movie is on the way, you probably wouldn't want to see it anyway.

Considering how much money that Spider-Man: Homecoming has made domestically at the box office, it feels like most fans that wanted to see the movie have already seen it. As of this writing, the first solo Spider-Man movie in the MCU has made $294 million in the U.S., which puts it above both of The Amazing Spider-Man movies. Internationally, Spider-Man: Homecoming still has some catching up to do, but with the movie rolling out in Japan on August 11, that should definitely help.

In total, Spider-Man: Homecoming has made $670.9 million worldwide. That puts it behind both Wonder Woman and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which is a bit surprising considering how well known Spider-Man is. However, given the fatigue that audiences may have felt heading into this movie with the character, or at least bad movies featuring the character, it is understandable. But since the reception to this movie and Tom Holland's version of Peter Parker and his alter ego Spider-Man has been so strong, Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 should be able to perform very well and this deal that Marvel and Sony have struck will likely continue.

It is also worth noting that the Spider-Man reboot hasn't opened in China yet, which is the world's second-largest market these days, so it should easily cross the $700 million mark before the end of its run at the box office. It is hard to imagine this awesome poster won't drive a few extra Japanese Spider-Man fans to the theater. Let's just hope there's a way to get our hands on that thing here in the U.S. at some point. Be sure to check out the brand new Japanese Spider-Man: Homecoming poster for yourself below.