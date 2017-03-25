Get ready! A new Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer is just around the corner. No release date has been announced for this all-new footage, but Sony and Marvel are teasing fans with a set of posters, which prominently feature the wall-crawler doing what he does best. After the first one-sheet for the movie emerged yesterday, we have two more courtesy of IMP Awards, as Peter Parker visits different landmarks around New York.

And oh, what a landmark! In this first teaser, we see Peter Parker clinging to the side of Avengers Tower. Perhaps he's trying to find Tony Stark for an upgrade to his spidey suit, which was created by Stark Industries. Or perhaps he's waiting around for his official membership card into the superhero group known as The Avengers. The second poster shows Parker visiting a less obvious tourist attraction, if you can call it that. Here he's seen hanging off the highway overpass sign for the Brooklyn Queens Freeway.

Yesterday's poster offered up a cheeky image of Spidey in his school jacket draped over his iconic red and blue costume. He's seen bopping his head to music via his headphones. These images hint at the humor and high school hijinks that Peter Parker will be getting up to as he also takes on the dastardly villain Vulture. It's previously been stated that this new movie, which is setting up a trilogy, curbs most from John Hughes' iconic legacy. And yeah, seeing Spidey in that yellow blazer does have a Ferris Bueller vibe to it. Here is the synopsis for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker (Tom Holland) returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. He also tries to return to his normal daily routine, distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear."

The first Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer was released in December, and was praised by fans and critics alike, but until now, there has been no indication of when the second trailer will be released. It's possible that Disney is waiting for the release of Marvel's next Phase 3 sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which kicks off the summer movie season on May 5. But this barrage of posters hints we may see it sooner. As of now, Spider-Man: Homecoming doesn't have any direct competition in wide release when it hits theaters on July 7. But it does come just one week before 20th Century Fox's highly-anticipated sequel War for the Planet of the Apes.

Sony has also announced that a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming has been set for release on July 5, 2019. And there are spin-offs for Venom and Black Cat currently in the works. It is believed that each of these movies will represent a year of Peter Parker's high school career, with Peter in his sophomore year in this movie. Spider-Man: Homecoming will also star Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Zendaya playing Michelle, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Jon Favreau as Tony's bodyguard Happy Hogan, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Michael Barbieri as Jason Macendale, Isabela Amara as Sally, Kenneth Choi playing Principal Morita, Michael Chernus as Tinkerer, Bokeem Woodbine as Shocker and Donald Glover in an unspecified role. Take a look at all of the posters that have been released for Homecoming so far.