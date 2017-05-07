With the July 7 release date just around the corner, Sony Pictures has released new posters for Spider-Man: Homecoming, which feature Spidey (Tom Holland) and his superhero benefactor, Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) as they take to the streets of New York City. It remains to be seen when the net batch of footage will arrive, but with the movie coming exactly two months from today, there will likely be a slew of clips that will be arriving soon.

These posters surfaced on Imgur, which arrive just days after Robert Downey Jr. shared a mysterious photo from a "secret shoot" for Spider-Man: Homecoming. While production has long since wrapped, it's possible that the photo emerged from another round of reshoots, but Robert Downey Jr. wouldn't offer any more details about this secret shoot. With just two months left until the movie hits theaters, it remains to be seen how much is still needed to be shot.

It was recently confirmed that there will be two different Shocker characters, with Bokeem Woodbine playing Herman Schultz and Logan Marshall-Green playing Jackson "Montana" Brice. Both of these characters work for the main villain, Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. Vulture, as part of his clean-up crew. Adrian Toomes ran a business that cleaned up after all of the Avengers big battles, but they are put out of business when Tony Stark creates the new company Damage Control. It was also recently confirmed that Spider-Man will return in Avengers 4.

Tom Holland reprises his Spider-Man role after making his MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War, where he was recruited to join Team Iron Man. The beloved character valiantly fought by Iron Man's side, even coming up with the idea that helped take down Giant-Man (Paul Rudd). This new movie will be the first of a trilogy, which is reportedly taking place over one year of Peter Parker's high school career.

The cast also includes includes Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Zendaya playing Michelle, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Jon Favreau as Tony's bodyguard Happy Hogan, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Michael Barbieri as Jason Macendale, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Isabela Amara as Sally, Kenneth Choi playing Principal Morita and Donald Glover} in an unspecified role. Take a look at these new posters from Spider-Man: Homecoming, as we get closer to the July 7 release date.