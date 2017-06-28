Sony and Marvel proudly invite one and all to experience the World Premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming, LIVE from Hollywood! On June 28, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET as your favorite stars arrive at the legendary TCL Chinese Theater! This LIVE event, available to watch at marvel.com/spidermanhomecoming, facebook.com/Marvel, and twitter.com/marvel, will get you up close and personal with the cast of Spider-Man: Homecoming like no one else can! While you're watching you can also tweet using the hashtags #SpiderManHomecoming, follow @SpiderManMovie on Twitter and like Spider-Man on Facebook at facebook.com/SpiderManMovie.

Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theaters on July 7, 2017. The Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere is co-hosted by Marvel.com's Tamara Krinsky and Lorraine Cink. Scheduled to appear are, Tom Holland, Robert Downey, Jr., Michael Keaton, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Tyne Daly, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Donald Glover, Bokeen Woodbine, Laura Harrier, Hannibal Buress, Jon Favreau, and Michael Chernus. Also scheduled to make appearances are Jon Watts (director), Kevin Feige (producer), Amy Pascal (producer), and so many more.

A young Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine - distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

Spider-Man: Homecoming also stars Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Donald Glover, Bokeem Woodbine and Tyne Daly. Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Homecoming was written by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, Jon Watts & Christopher Ford, and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Patricia Whitcher, Jeremy Latcham, and Stan Lee. Spider-Man: Homecoming will swing into theaters on July 7. Take a look as all the big Marvel stars arrive to celebrate the release of Spider-Man's first new movie in years.