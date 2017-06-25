With the July 7 release date for Spider-Man: Homecoming getting closer and closer, the stars and filmmakers behind this highly-anticipated superhero movie came together to discuss this big screen adventure in a press conference. Thankfully for fans, the entire press conference was streamed live on Facebook, featuring Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Michael Keaton (Adrian Toomes/Vulture), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Zendaya (Michelle), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), Laura Harrier (Liz Allan), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), director Jon Watts and producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.

A young Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine - distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man - but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

The full half-hour press conference was streamed live on Spider-Man Facebook, as you can see below. It was also confirmed over the weekend that there are two Spider-Man: Homecoming post-credit scenes, although no details about these scenes have been revealed thus far. It's possible that one of these scenes could be setting up the already-confirmed sequel Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, while the other may help set up the highly-anticipated Avengers: Infinity War, which is currently in production and set for release on May 4, 2018. Still, this is only speculation, based on past MCU post-credit scenes, but the contents of these scenes have not yet been officially revealed.

It has also been confirmed that this movie will be the first in a new Spider-Man trilogy. It has been confirmed that Tom Holland's Peter Parker is a sophomore in high school during this movie, and it has been widely rumored that each movie will take place during one full year of Peter Parker's high school career, with this young hero trying to balance his school work with fighting crime throughout New York City. Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 has already been set for release on July 5, 2019, and while the third installment hasn't been given an official release date, that may happen sooner rather than later.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming box office tracking has come in lower than expected, with the latest projections putting this superhero adventure between $90 million and $108 million for its opening weekend. These came after previous projections that put the movie at $135 million, so it will be interesting to see what the movie truly makes when it hits theaters on July 7. The movie has no direct competition when it hits theaters on July 7, although it comes between Despicable Me 3 and The House this coming weekend, and War For the Planet of the Apes and Wish Upon in theaters on July 14. Take a look at the full half-hour press conference video for Spider-Man: Homecoming below.

facebook_video|https://www.facebook.com/SpiderManMovie/videos/1365376523538254/