Following the Fan's Guide to Spider-Man: Homecoming that debuted over the weekend, another new preview has surfaced, thanks to star Robert Downey Jr. The actor released a special sneak peek through social media which includes never-before-seen footage highlighting his mentor relationship with young Peter Parker, along with interviews from both Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland. We learn in this video that Tony Stark is grooming Peter Parker for bigger and better things, seeing if he's ready to become an Avenger. If that wasn't enough, we also have two new international posters for Spider-Man: Homecoming which feature Spidey and Iron Man teaming up to fight the nefarious Vulture (Michael Keaton).

Robert Downey Jr. debuted this 69-second video on Twitter today, which opens with a shot of Tony Stark telling young Peter that, with a bit of mentoring, he could be a real asset to "the team," meaning the Avengers. We also get footage of Spidey stopping a bike thief in the city, while Robert Downey Jr. reveals that his character Tony Stark is keeping a real close eye on Peter, to make sure he is a "worthy recruit for The Avengers." We also get new footage from the "web wings" scene we've seen in previous trailers, although we get an extended glimpse where we see Peter flying over the helicopter and flinging himself through the window of the Washington Monument, where he saves an elevator from falling, which holds his classmates Liz Allan (Laura Harrier) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon).

Tom Holland also states that Peter Parker is "constantly running" throughout this movie, and that he's constantly trying to prove to Tony that he is ready to become an Avenger. Tom Holland also states that he sees Peter Parker's relationship with Tony Stark as a "big brother relationship," as the video comes to an end with previously-released footage of Tony explaining the "grey area" that Peter should operate from, along with the shot of Iron Man flying alongside the web-slinger. With just a few weeks left until Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters, it remains to be seen how much more footage will actually be released.

Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei}). Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. He also tries to return to his normal daily routine, distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear. This highly-anticipated co-production between Marvel and Sony Pictures will hit theaters on July 7, where it has the entire weekend to itself with no other movies opening in wide release.

Box office analysts have predicted that the Spider-Man: Homecoming opening weekend will be quite huge, with an estimated debut of $135 million. While that figure certainly could be accurate, it also could fluctuate, depending on a number of factors such as the critical reception, but with no other movies opening against it, it may even pull in more then that $135 million prediction. Take a look at this new preview and posters for Spider-Man: Homecoming, as we get closer and closer to the July 7 release date.